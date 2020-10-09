Rick Scott slams NBA for ‘shameful’ choice to show finals in China

For a U.S. Senator from Florida, hoop dreams have turned to NBA nightmares.

On Friday evening, Senator Rick Scott slammed the National Basketball Association for televising game five of the finals in China.

The game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers may be the last game of the year, with the Lakers poised to close out the series if victorious.

However, that’s one game too many, says the first-term Naples Republican.

“Tonight’s game demonstrates the NBA’s refusal to stand for human rights and instead choose to please the Communist Party of China for profits. This is shameful,” Scott remonstrated on his official Twitter account.

The Senator linked to an ESPN article lauding the state-controlled CCTV broadcast of the game as a breakthrough in international relations, complete with a quote from the broadcast outlet.

“During the recent Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, the NBA sent their well wishes to fans in China,” CCTV said in a statement. “We also took note of the league has been continuously delivering goodwill [to China], particularly making positive contributions to Chinese people’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.”

Scott has been involved in a somewhat one-sided rhetorical battle against the league and the communist superpower, including a letter late last month “to leaders of NBA teams, Fortune 500 companies, the United Nations, and media urging them to use their respective roles to put human rights over profits, and stand with the Uyghurs and Hong Kongers living under the oppression of Communist China and General Secretary Xi Jinping.”

The missive included a direct callout of the league itself: “I urge the NBA and its athletes to use their platform to stand up for human rights, and stop playing games in Communist China.”

The decision to show the game on Chinese state television obviously contravened Scott’s wishes.

The Senator has repeatedly messaged about what he calls a “new Cold War” with China. However, the NBA is not picking sides.