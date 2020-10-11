Connect with us

Marco Rubio rails against Democrats' 'third world' courtpacking scheme

Precedent, recusal, Roe: Terms to know for the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation fight
Marco Rubio. Image via AP.

Marco Rubio rails against Democrats' 'third world' courtpacking scheme

The Senator made the comments on Fox News Channel.

On the eve of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s consideration of Amy Coney Barrett, the President’s third high court pick, a Republican from Florida is talking about a “third world” plan from Democrats.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, in a weekend interview on the Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” denigrated Democratic desires to expand the U.S. Supreme Court if presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election next month.

“I want people to understand, this is not going to end at nine or — I mean, we can have a Supreme Court one day that has like 15 or 18 people, 19 people every time some party gets elected, and you don’t like the makeup of the court, you just add, you know, two more people to it. I mean, that’s what they do in the third world. That would be ridiculous,” Rubio told host Jesse Watters.

The Senator speculated that the court packing push may happen over the objections of Biden himself.

“I think Joe Biden, because he has been there for so long, he’d prefer not to, but he has no choice,” Rubio said.

“Because all the energy, all that money, all the activism in the Democratic Party is coming from the far left and they’ve been talking about and insisting on this for a very long time,” Rubio said.

Democrats, added Rubio, “are going to move to try to do that. And I believe that they’re going to do that no matter what would have happened with the Supreme Court nomination now.”

The Senator is one of many Republicans in recent days who have expressed similar sentiments.

High court gamesmanship featured heavily into the denouement of President Barack Obama‘s second term, when Republicans wouldn’t entertain the nomination of Merrick Garland, a partisan ploy that has nettled Democrats since.

Democratic nominee Biden has not effectively clarified his position, except to say he’s not going to disclose it.

“They’ll know my position on court packing when the election is over,” he said.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

  1. S.B. ANTHONY

    October 11, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Little Marco, STFU, no one’s listening to you, not even most Cuban Americans who see trump for what he is, a 21st Century Castro.

    Reply

