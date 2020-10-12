Ron DeSantis says Florida is ‘more inclined’ to vote for Donald Trump in 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday made his case for President Donald Trump and described Florida as a state ripe to re-elect him.

“I think the President is facing an electorate that is more inclined to vote for him in 2020 than the one that he successfully convinced to vote for him in 2016,” DeSantis said.

Among other points, the Governor cited voter registration figures to support his claim. He told Levin that Trump in 2016 won Florida despite Democrats having 350,000 more registered voters. By Election Day 2020, however, DeSantis estimated that the difference may hover near 150,000.

“It will be the closest Republicans have ever been to Democrats in Florida in the history of the state,” he said.

The Governor credited the 2020 Republican influx, in part, to swell of people who’ve moved to Florida in search of “greener pastures.”

“We see people who are fed up with high taxes in places like Illinois or the Northeast and they come down,” he said. “I do think that many of them are registering as Republicans because I think they understand that we’ve had laboratories of democracies in this country with the states doing different approaches, and approaches like Florida have been more successful.”

Notably, DeSantis described the Hispanic community’s growing support for Trump as as the “biggest improvement” from 2016. He said their enthusiasm for Trump has increased as the Democratic Party goes further “left-wing” on issues.

“Those are voters down in South Florida who are very sensitive about leftism because either they had their lives upended, their parents or grandparents lives upended by left wing dictators in places like Cuba and Venezuela and Nicaragua,” he said. “So I think the President has been very strong on those issues and I think you’re going to see that resulting in the polls.”

Florida, which Trump won in 2016, remains a must-win swing state in 2020.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News viewers Sunday that Trump will visit florida several more times in the coming weeks.