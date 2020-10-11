Pam Bondi promises Donald Trump will visit Florida ‘multiple, multiple times’ before election

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi assured Fox News viewers in Florida that they will be blessed with numerous visits from President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.

Bondi, appearing on Fox and Friends just after 6:30 AM Sunday morning, compelled the audience to “get ready to see President Trump,” including “multiple multiple times in Florida.”

One such visit, a Monday foray to Sanford for an airport hangar rally, has already been slated. That event was rescheduled from the week before, when it was postponed due to the President’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump’s doctors claim the president is no longer contagious.

In that context, Bondi’s assurances suggest more scheduled stops are in the works.

“He has so many events scheduled, in Florida and around the country,” Bondi said. “Get ready to see President Trump coming to an airport near you.”

Bondi, the vice chair of Women for Trump, has been one of the president’s most loyal Sunshine State backers.

Trump will have a little more time to appear at airport hangar rallies, with the second presidential debate scuttled due to the debate commission wanting a virtual setup to ward against potential virus contamination. Trump and advocates, including Bondi, have said that’s a no go.

The former AG reiterated that position Sunday, saying Trump “wants to debate Joe Biden in person, which is what a debate is all about.

“You’ve seen the things they’ve held,” Bondi continued, “where Biden was reading the scripted answers.”

The former Attorney General actually dialed down her rhetoric on this matter from another appearance on the same program on the conservative news network last last week.

Bondi said on “Fox and Friends” Thursday that Biden could cheat during what was tentatively planned to be a virtual debate.

“I think the problem with that [virtual plan] is they could cheat in the debate. We know that,” Bondi said. “We have to have someone there to verify that Joe Biden doesn’t have something in his ear, feeding him answers, or have someone standing in front of the camera handing him answers.”

“There’s gotta be a safeguard in there to make sure they aren’t feeding him answers into his ear,” she added.

While the rhetoric may have been softened, the message was essentially the same.