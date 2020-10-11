Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Pam Bondi promises Donald Trump will visit Florida 'multiple, multiple times' before election

Headlines Presidential

Chuck Todd special podcast explores the 2000 election and its relevance in a cataclysmic 2020

Headlines

Pam Bondi promises Donald Trump will visit Florida ‘multiple, multiple times’ before election

Bondi assured Fox News viewers in Florida that they will be blessed with numerous presidential visits in the coming weeks.

on

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi assured Fox News viewers in Florida that they will be blessed with numerous visits from President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.

Bondi, appearing on Fox and Friends just after 6:30 AM Sunday morning, compelled the audience to “get ready to see President Trump,” including “multiple multiple times in Florida.”

One such visit, a Monday foray to Sanford for an airport hangar rally, has already been slated. That event was rescheduled from the week before, when it was postponed due to the President’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump’s doctors claim the president is no longer contagious.

In that context, Bondi’s assurances suggest more scheduled stops are in the works.

“He has so many events scheduled, in Florida and around the country,” Bondi said. “Get ready to see President Trump coming to an airport near you.”

Bondi, the vice chair of Women for Trump, has been one of the president’s most loyal Sunshine State backers.

“He has so many events scheduled, in Florida and around the country,” Bondi said. “He is all over the country and he’s going to be in Florida multiple, multiple times because Florida not only is his home state, but he knows how important Florida is to the entire country.”

Trump will have a little more time to appear at airport hangar rallies, with the second presidential debate scuttled due to the debate commission wanting a virtual setup to ward against potential virus contamination. Trump and advocates, including Bondi, have said that’s a no go.

The former AG reiterated that position Sunday, saying Trump “wants to debate Joe Biden in person, which is what a debate is all about.

“You’ve seen the things they’ve held,” Bondi continued, “where Biden was reading the scripted answers.”

The former Attorney General actually dialed down her rhetoric on this matter from another appearance on the same program on the conservative news network last last week.

Bondi said on “Fox and Friends” Thursday that Biden could cheat during what was tentatively planned to be a virtual debate.

“I think the problem with that [virtual plan] is they could cheat in the debate. We know that,” Bondi said. “We have to have someone there to verify that Joe Biden doesn’t have something in his ear, feeding him answers, or have someone standing in front of the camera handing him answers.”

“There’s gotta be a safeguard in there to make sure they aren’t feeding him answers into his ear,” she added.

While the rhetoric may have been softened, the message was essentially the same.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Ocean Joe

    October 11, 2020 at 7:31 am

    So if Trump loses and Democrats hold the House and take the Senate…will the Qataris have to find a new lobbyist?

    Wouldn’t it be nice if these public figures put the country ahead of their own wallets?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown