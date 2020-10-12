Connect with us

Joe Biden to campaign in Broward County Tuesday

Joe Biden to campaign in Broward County Tuesday

Vice President to discuss his policies regarding seniors in Pembroke Pines.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is heading to Broward County Tuesday for a speech and a get-out-the-vote event.

His campaign announced Biden will deliver remarks on his vision for older Americans, at a stop in Pembroke Pines Tuesday. He then is set to participate in a voter mobilization effort in Miramar. Times and exact locations for either event had not yet been released as of Monday.

The South Florida campaign stop comes the day after President Donald Trump‘s scheduled visit to Sanford Monday evening. It also comes a little more than a week after Biden’s last visit to Florida, a South Florida stop on Oct. 5.

On Monday, Biden is campaigning in Ohio. The Biden campaign said the former vice president plans an afternoon campaign speech in Toledo, then will head to Cincinnati for a voter mobilization event.

The Democratic challenger has hammered Trump on the economy in recent weeks, from sweeping indictments of how the President has downplayed the novel coronavirus and its economic fallout to a withering personal contrast between Biden’s middle-class upbringing with that of the multimillionaire’s son and self-proclaimed billionaire.

His Pembroke Pines speech is supposed to focus on seniors. In recent weeks Biden’s campaign has run numerous ads in Florida seeking to expand the momentum his campaign has seeing attracting older voters from Trump, according to recent polls.

Trump’s Sanford stop, essentially a rescheduled appearance from Oct. 1, marks his return to campaign rallies since he contracted COVID-19. Trump maintains he is cured and immune, assertions that doctors are not substantiating, though his personal physician proclaimed him healthy and not contagious.

The Trump campaign insists the President can win reelection, saying his return to the road will excite his base while claiming that public polling has undercounted their supporters.

But national polls have shown Biden with a significant lead. And while the margins in Florida and other battleground states are smaller, Trump has faced stubborn deficits in most of the states that will decide the election.

Scott Powers

