Patricia Sigman outraises Jason Brodeur in recent weeks

Democrat Patricia Sigman continued her fundraising momentum in the cash battle against Republican former Rep. Jason Brodeur in Senate District 9.

Sigman reported picking up $44,156 in her official campaign and another $70,000 in her independent political committee, United For Change, during the two weeks spanning Sept. 19-Oct. 2, according to the latest filings posted by the Florida Division of Elections.

During that same period, Brodeur reported picking up $33,560 for his campaign and another $38,500 for his political committee Friends of Jason Brodeur.

The SD 9 contest for open seat to represent Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County is among the most combative and competitive in the state.

In fact, most of the advertising battle is not being waged directly from either Sigman’s or Brodeur’s campaigns or from their independent committees, but through their parties and their allies. The Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has been running nearly all of Sigman’s advertising, and the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, Brodeur’s.

Neither of those party committees has posted any their financial activity since Aug. 13. So their contributions remain apparent only due to the barrage of TV commercials and mailers flowing into SD 9 under their flags. Both candidates’ campaigns have been sending money to those committees. Yet the flow of Sigman’s and Brodeur’s campaign cash to the party accounts seems more limited to reimbursing the staff, research, and polling that the parties have provided, rather than paying for the advertising.

With the latest reports, Brodeur’s campaign still has raised far more cash and held far more in the bank than Sigman. He started campaigning almost as soon as he started his final term to the Florida House of Representatives in early 2017. Brodeur spent much of his money in the interim supporting other candidates and committees, hoping to shore up alliances in advance of what, for a long time, looked like a clear election path. Sigman did not enter the contest until this past January, and she had to defeat four other Democrats in the Aug. 18 primary.

Through Oct. 2, Brodeur’s official campaign account had raised $860,655, and had received $534,658 in in-kind donations, mainly for staff and other support from the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. He had $296,789 left in the bank on Oct. 2. His Friends of Jason Brodeur committee had raised $2.6 million and had about $365,000 left on Oct. 2.

Sigman’s official campaign account had raised $395,395, and had received $229,232 in in-kind contributions from the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. On Oct. 2, the campaign had $42,635 cash on hand. Her United For Change committee had raised $559,000, and had $84,000 in the bank.

In the latest report, Sigman’s coffers were filled with 27 maximum-donation $1,000 checks, and hundreds of small contributions. She picked up a total of 276 donations during the two-week reporting period.

Brodeur’s latest report showed 29 $1,000 checks and 59 total donations.

United For Change’s new money largely came from five contributions. Linda Frankel of Miami Beach donated $25,000; Neil Roth of Coral Gables, $20,000; Mark Lammert of Longwood, $10,000; and Community Health Corp. and S/R Services & Supply Corp., $5,000 apiece.

Friends of Jason Brodeur’s new money included $10,000 from RAI Services, $10,000 from Florida Prosperity Fund; and $5,000 apiece from Centene Management, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and Cardroom Tech.