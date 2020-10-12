Fiona McFarland sits on more cash as Drake Buckman spends big

Connect with us

Democrat-connected The Sunshine Fund reports a negative balance.

Democrat Drake Buckman outpaced Republican Fiona McFarland in fundraising in the latest reporting period, but he’s burning resources quickly. As both candidates in House District 72 entered the last month of campaigning, the GOP nominee enjoyed her greatest cash-on-hand edge yet.

That comes as a political committee tied to Buckman went about $10,000 in debt after a significant media buy.

A month out, McFarland reported $77,999 in cash available to Buckman’s $66,575. The five-figure difference has grown since the last time candidates reported hauls. The Republican as of Sept. 18 reported a less than $3,000 edge, which marked the first time since securing the GOP nomination she had more in the bank than the Democrat.

Between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2, McFarland raked in $32,160. The Republican Party of Florida also provided $3,500 worth of in-kind staff support to the campaign.

But Buckman raised $40,050 in the same two-week time-frame. The Florida Democratic Party also helped with $811 worth of staff support.

He’s spending money quicker right now. He just dropped $29,462 on the race. A full $20,606 of that went toward digital ads purchased through Blue Ethos Consulting in Osprey. He also spent $4,418 with Palm Printing in Sarasota and $4,193 on postage as his campaign looks to mailboxes in the district.

McFarland in the last period only burned through $12,343, and has only spent $23,785 since winning the Republican primary. That most recently included $5,500 on a campaign shoot with Pulpo Creative, $4,077 with Sarasota-based Keypoint Communications and $1,850 on palm cards with Data Targeting Research.

On the political committee front, the McFarland-connected Friends of Sarasota through Oct. 9 has about $13,021 in the bank.  Since the primary the committee has been fairly quiet, outside of $1,000 spent on accounting services with Robinson, Gruters & Roberts.

Meanwhile, Buckman-tied The Sunshine Fund dropped $19,979 on an iHeartMedia buy and is $9,214 in the hole.

The two candidates battle in one of Florida’s hottest battlegrounds, represented now by Democratic Rep. Margaret Good, who ran for Congress instead of reelection.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

