Tom Fabricio adds $27K, tops Cindy Polo in latest HD 103 fundraising

Attorney Tom Fabricio added more than $27,000 according to his latest financial reports, as he seeks to win the House District 103 seat held by Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo.

Fabricio, a Republican, topped the incumbent by just over $5,000. Polo raised nearly $22,000 during the newest reporting period, spanning Sept. 19-Oct. 2.

Those reports cover activity up to around one month before Election Day on Nov. 3. As of that Oct. 2 marker, Polo raised nearly $127,000 in total, while Fabricio collected more than $104,000. He’s also put forward $10,000 in loans to his campaign.

Republican Rep. Paul Renner‘s political committee, Conservatives for Principled Leadership, contributed $1,000 to Fabricio’s bid during the most recent reporting period. Multiple realtors organizations also donated several thousand to Fabricio’s campaign. The political action committee for high-powered law firm GrayRobinson also donated $500 to Fabricio.

Fabricio mostly relied on larger donations from several interest groups to drive his newest fundraising haul. He collected 31 donations, which averaged just under $880 per contribution. Polo courted far more donations — 221 — but many were for smaller sums. She averaged just under $100 per contribution.

Polo did attract several large checks, however. Friends of Dan Daley, the PC for Democratic Rep. Dan Daley, donated $1,000 to Polo. She also courted $1,000 from a local SEIU PC. The Florida Democratic Party also pumped $2,500 into Polo’s reelection campaign.

The Florida GOP put forward $3,500 in in-kind contributions to Fabricio in the form of staffing.

Polo was more active on the spending front, showing more than $16,000 in expenditures for the period. Most of that money — $14,000 — went to the Coral Gables-based firm VSL Marketing for voter outreach costs.

Fabricio spent just $650 in total, most of which went toward campaign signs.

As of Oct. 2, Polo still holds $78,000. Fabricio is sitting on nearly $43,000.

The district covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and also extends into Miramar in Broward County. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 2.