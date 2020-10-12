Connect with us

Tom Fabricio adds $27K, tops Cindy Polo in latest HD 103 fundraising

More Donald Trump ads paint Joe Biden as weak, radical

Polo still leads in overall money raised with just weeks to go until Election Day.

on

Attorney Tom Fabricio added more than $27,000 according to his latest financial reports, as he seeks to win the House District 103 seat held by Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo.

Fabricio, a Republican, topped the incumbent by just over $5,000. Polo raised nearly $22,000 during the newest reporting period, spanning Sept. 19-Oct. 2.

Those reports cover activity up to around one month before Election Day on Nov. 3. As of that Oct. 2 marker, Polo raised nearly $127,000 in total, while Fabricio collected more than $104,000. He’s also put forward $10,000 in loans to his campaign.

Republican Rep. Paul Renner‘s political committee, Conservatives for Principled Leadership, contributed $1,000 to Fabricio’s bid during the most recent reporting period. Multiple realtors organizations also donated several thousand to Fabricio’s campaign. The political action committee for high-powered law firm GrayRobinson also donated $500 to Fabricio.

Fabricio mostly relied on larger donations from several interest groups to drive his newest fundraising haul. He collected 31 donations, which averaged just under $880 per contribution. Polo courted far more donations — 221 — but many were for smaller sums. She averaged just under $100 per contribution.

Polo did attract several large checks, however. Friends of Dan Daley, the PC for Democratic Rep. Dan Daley, donated $1,000 to Polo. She also courted $1,000 from a local SEIU PC. The Florida Democratic Party also pumped $2,500 into Polo’s reelection campaign.

The Florida GOP put forward $3,500 in in-kind contributions to Fabricio in the form of staffing.

Polo was more active on the spending front, showing more than $16,000 in expenditures for the period. Most of that money — $14,000 — went to the Coral Gables-based firm VSL Marketing for voter outreach costs.

Fabricio spent just $650 in total, most of which went toward campaign signs.

As of Oct. 2, Polo still holds $78,000. Fabricio is sitting on nearly $43,000.

The district covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and also extends into Miramar in Broward County. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 2.

Ryan Nicol

