More Donald Trump ads paint Joe Biden as weak, radical

President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign dropped two new ads Monday maligning Joe Biden.

The campaign says the new ads “highlight Joe Biden’s 47 year long record of failed, weak leadership and inability to stand up for the American people when confronted with threats both foreign and domestic.”

These messages likely will be familiar to those who have followed the President’s creative in the General Election campaign thus far.

“Real Leadership” urges viewers to “judge leaders by their results.”

“Under Joe Biden, we got endless war. A broken VA. Veterans paid with their lives. ISIS grew. Slaughtered innocents,” said a husky-voiced male narrator. “That’s what Joe Biden’s weak leadership left us.”

Conversely, America is “winning again” under Trump, who “crushed ISIS” and “eliminated the world’s deadliest terrorists, fixed the VA, and is bringing our troops home.

“Bingo” makes the case that the Democratic presidential nominee seeks to restrict gun ownership.

A husky-voiced male narrator says Biden “openly admitted his plan to violate our Constitutional rights,” by pushing “unconstitutional gun control measures.”

The assertion was predicated on an interview Biden did with Anderson Cooper on CNN, an excerpted interview in which the host asks if a Biden administration would “come for [the] guns” of lawful gun owners.

The ad reduces Biden’s answer to “Bingo. You’re right.”

From there, the spot advances the dreaded specter of ANTIFA “terrorizing our cities,” and the “radical left calling to defund our police.”

“Your family and rights won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” the narrator warns.

Florida viewers will see these ads, as part of an ongoing national cable buy.

“The Trump Campaign will expand the President’s victory map from 2016, and is strategically placing ads to reach the right people with the right message. In recent weeks, the campaign has expanded its paid media efforts to voters in key battleground states. These ads are part of this week’s eight figure ad buy and will run on network cable across the country,” according to the Trump campaign.