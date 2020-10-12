Maureen Porras notches best fundraising period yet, ramps up spending in HD 105

Democratic candidate Maureen Porras showed a new surge in spending in the House District 105 contest as she secured her best fundraising period of the contest so far.

Porras raised nearly $75,000 through her campaign account alone from Sept. 19-Oct. 2, according to the latest filings with the Division of Elections.

Her political committee, New Leadership for Florida, added another $63,000 during that span. That number is inflated, however, as her PC also shipped $30,000 to the Florida Democratic Party. That cash won’t necessarily go toward Porras’ campaign. Her PC sent another $1,000 to the Leanne Tellam campaign in Palmetto Bay.

Still, deducting that $31,000 gives Porras nearly $107,000 raised between her two accounts in just the most recent two-week span alone. Her Republican opponent, Sweetwater Commissioner David Borrero, raised just under $19,000 during the same period.

Only $20,400 — or $27% — of the $75,000 donated to Porras’ campaign account came from inside Florida. Porras collected more than 2,400 total donations during the period, nearly 97% of which were from outside Florida. Many of those were for small-dollar amounts, however.

Perhaps more importantly than the money she took in was the nearly $110,000 Porras spent during the period. Porras sent close to $43,000 to Edge Communications for advertising. She spent almost $26,000 more with Deliver Strategies for production costs. Nearly $16,000 more went toward MDW Communications for digital ads.

Porras’ PC also dropped close to $38,000 with the D.C.-based firm Bergmann Zwerdling for direct mail costs.

Borrero was active as well, though on a smaller scale. He spent around $23,000 during the period. DRC Consulting collected close to $9,000 for TV ads and door hanger costs. Most of the remaining cash went to various individuals for canvassing expenses.

The Republican Party of Florida also put nearly $17,000 toward Borrero’s bid in media and staffing costs. Those were listed as in-kind contributions to Borrero’s campaign. He collected $1,000 from Conservatives for Principled Leadership, the political committee belonging to GOP Rep. Paul Renner. Two separate organizations connected to The GEO Group also donated $1,000 each to Borrero.

The Florida Medication Association’s PAC also sent $2,000 to Borrero’s newly-established PC, Floridians for Prosperity.

In 2018, now-Republican Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez won the open seat by just 417 votes. She did that while managing to heavily outraise her Democratic opponent.

This cycle, with Rodriguez pursuing a Senate seat, the Democratic candidate is the one with better financials during the home stretch. Porras has nearly $103,000 still available in her war chest. Borrero is holding onto just under $39,000.

HD 105 spans parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 2.