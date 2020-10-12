Ron DeSantis: Democrats are whiners, nobody’s shutting down, rioters will be jailed, media will cry

Gov. Ron DeSantis unleashed a tirade of passion and anger Monday as a warm-up speaker to Donald Trump‘s Sanford campaign speech, declaring Democrats are whiners, nothing will be shut down due to coronavirus concerns, rioters are going to jail, and media are going to cry when Trump wins.

The Governor held little back in front of the Trump-base crowd of thousands at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport. He followed the often-equally provocative speeches from U.S. Reps. Michael Waltz and Matt Gaetz and Republican congressional candidate Leo Valentin.

The two Congressmen and the congressional hopeful took plenty of shots at Democrats, street protesters, and members of the media, with Gaetz even mocking that they wore masks.

Yet DeSantis offered an expression of anger and frustration that shows how completely he has changed from having strong early relationships with Democrats and journalists during his first year.

DeSantis made pleas to support Trump and Republicans on national issues such as the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. But he also made blistering defenses of his own policies, such as his determination to open Florida’s economy and keep it open, and his proposed anti-violent protest legislation.

“Biden has said if some scientist tells him to shut down he’s going to shut down the country. That would ruin millions of lives. It will cost many lives, I think we’re seeing with some of that. And it’s totally unacceptable from what we know now,” DeSantis said. “We cannot let that happen.

“We’re not going to let them shut our schools. We’re not going to let them close our businesses. We are not going to let them shut down this country,” DeSantis said.

He offered the street protests as a choice between law and order and “letting the rioting and looting continue.” He accused Democratic presidential nominee Biden of being silent about rioting. “As these American cities were ablaze, Biden didn’t step up. He didn’t exercise any leadership because the fact of the matter is he wasn’t opposed to what they were doing.

“I’ve unveiled the strongest anti-looting, anti-rioting, pro-law enforcement piece of legislation in the country. And we’re going to pass this,” he said. “It says some things very simply. It tells our local governments, if you defund law enforcement, then the state is going to defund you. And if local government is led by a spineless mayor like that mayor of Minneapolis … we’ll we’re going to waive sovereign immunity and you can sue that local government.

“In Florida it’s going to be a very simple message. If you loot, you’re going to jail. If you riot, you’re going to jail. And if you assault one of our law enforcement officers, you are going to jail,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that Democrats are whining like his 3-year-old daughter about how unfair it is that the Republican-led U.S. Senate is set to confirm Barrett in the last days before the election after refusing to consider the Democrats choice for eight months in 2016 because it was too close to the election

“I don’t care what they think is fair,” DeSantis said, “We’re going to confirm her and they’re just going to have to deal with it.

DeSantis accused the media of being part of the Democratic Party.

“I can tell you on election night, when all of the people in the media are licking their chops because they want to see the President defeated, the minute that Florida starts to turn, and the Panhandle comes in, you’re going to see all the smiles at CNN turn to tears, and they’re going to cry,” DeSantis said.