New Joe Biden ads assert common cause with Hispanic voters

Biden dropped two new spots targeting Hispanic voters in Florida and other states.

Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign continued to push new creative on Tuesday, with two new spots targeting Hispanic voters in Florida and other states.

Somos Todos,” which translates to “We Are Everyone,” will launch in Florida and Arizona.

The ad draws “parallels” between Latinos and Biden, as the campaign puts it, advancing an argument of shared values.

“On display are the parallels between Latinos and Joe Biden, and the values both hold dear — family, hard work and faith. The ad addresses how the two might not come from the same place, but they share the same outlook for the future.”

The ad contrasts the well-documented Scranton roots of Biden with the current reality experienced by Latino populations, with side-by-sides of Biden juxtaposed against shots of people doing everyday things.

At times, the images are mirrors, such as when both are donning masks and praying.

The takeaway: while Biden and Latinos “might not look or sound the same,” the priorities are the same.

A second spot released Tuesday micro targets Puerto Rican populations in Orlando and Tampa, offering a contrast between the Democratic nominee and President Donald Trump.

Nuestro Destino” shows people on the island struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017, then moves to shots of Puerto Ricans rallying in the street, including signs that say the hurricane-ravaged island was a “humanitarian disaster.”

Even three years after the storm wreaked havoc on the island, Puerto Ricans continue to struggle with insurance claims, both through private companies and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The entirely Spanish language ad makes the argument that Puerto Ricans are not “at the mercy of fate” and that “they have the power to vote for a better tomorrow.”

The new spots from the Biden campaign dropped on the same day as ads funded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who vows to spend $100 million of his own money to help defeat the President in Florida.

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

