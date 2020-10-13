New Spanish-language ads declare Donald Trump ‘can’t close a deal’

A new pair of TV commercials targeting Florida’s Hispanic voters contend that President Donald Trump has been unable to close the deal on either the coronavirus crisis or health care needs.

The ads, “Deal Or No Deal” are being released both in Spanish and in English, primarily in the Miami market, by Priorities USA Action and Latino Victory Fund, through funding provided by Michael Bloomberg.

The 30-second spots offer a lighter touch. The narrator begins, “Trump can’t close a deal.” The narrator and graphics then slam down on a grimacing Trump with declarations of “No Deal” as he seemingly, painfully speaks the words, “the coronavirus” during a speech, and then again when he says “phenomenal health care” in the back of a limousine.

As a smiling Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden meets with workers and then jogs a few yards on a sidewalk, a narrator declares, “Joe Biden stopped the ebola epidemic and passed Obamacare.”

“Deal” the narrator and graphics declare.

The commercial will air on cable and broadcast Spanish-language television in Miami. It also will run statewide on social and streaming video platforms across Florida and in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, specifically targeting Hispanic voters in both English and Spanish.

“Donald Trump claims that he’s a master dealmaker, but he has failed to deliver for the Latino community time and time again,” Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, stated in a news release. “On Trump’s watch, Latino voters have seen unprecedented sickness and death, widespread job loss, and repeated attacks on their health care. Enough is enough. It’s time for a real leader who has the strength to tackle the tough challenges facing our nation and put us back on the right track. It’s time for Joe Biden.”

The commercial is being backed in Florida by the $100 million pledge Bloomberg made to assist Biden in the Sunshine state, and by Priorities USA on digital in other battleground states.