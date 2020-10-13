Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

New Spanish-language ads declare Donald Trump 'can't close a deal'

Headlines Presidential

Survey shows Joe Biden above the 50% mark in Florida
Screen shot from TV ad "Deal Or No Deal" from Latino Victory Fund and Priorities USA.

Headlines

New Spanish-language ads declare Donald Trump ‘can’t close a deal’

Ad plays on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ regarding COVID-19, health care.

on

A new pair of TV commercials targeting Florida’s Hispanic voters contend that President Donald Trump has been unable to close the deal on either the coronavirus crisis or health care needs.

The ads, “Deal Or No Deal” are being released both in Spanish and in English, primarily in the Miami market, by Priorities USA Action and Latino Victory Fund, through funding provided by Michael Bloomberg.

The 30-second spots offer a lighter touch. The narrator begins, “Trump can’t close a deal.” The narrator and graphics then slam down on a grimacing Trump with declarations of “No Deal” as he seemingly, painfully speaks the words, “the coronavirus” during a speech, and then again when he says “phenomenal health care” in the back of a limousine.

As a smiling Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden meets with workers and then jogs a few yards on a sidewalk, a narrator declares, “Joe Biden stopped the ebola epidemic and passed Obamacare.”

“Deal” the narrator and graphics declare.

The commercial will air on cable and broadcast Spanish-language television in Miami. It also will run statewide on social and streaming video platforms across Florida and in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, specifically targeting Hispanic voters in both English and Spanish.

“Donald Trump claims that he’s a master dealmaker, but he has failed to deliver for the Latino community time and time again,” Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, stated in a news release. “On Trump’s watch, Latino voters have seen unprecedented sickness and death, widespread job loss, and repeated attacks on their health care. Enough is enough. It’s time for a real leader who has the strength to tackle the tough challenges facing our nation and put us back on the right track. It’s time for Joe Biden.”

The commercial is being backed in Florida by the $100 million pledge Bloomberg made to assist Biden in the Sunshine state, and by Priorities USA on digital in other battleground states.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bar license suspensions lifted after summer crackdown