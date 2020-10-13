New digital ad has Joe Biden asking Floridians to ‘make a plan to vote’

“Hey Florida, it’s Joe Biden.”

With that, a new digital ad from Biden’s campaign makes a pitch for Floridians to not just intend to vote, but to make a plan to vote.

The get-out-the-vote vibe is running high in both camps, three weeks before Election Day, with vote-by-mail ballots already flooding post offices and early voting set to start next Monday in many counties. Polls suggest most voters’ preferences are locked in, so now much of the campaign effort turns to a battle over which ones can translate their preference into blackened bubbles.

Whose voters will over-perform, and whose might under-perform? How many votes might be lost as the days flip by, laying waste to intentions not fulfilled?

Monday night in Sanford, President Donald Trump repeatedly called on the thousands of supporters gathered at his airport rally to vote.

The Biden campaign is launching several advertising messages with the appeal, starting with a TV commercial launched Monday called “Drop It In The Box,” a voting-inspired remix of Snoop Dogg’s “Drop it Like it’s Hot.” Additional ads will feature Samuel L. Jackson, Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, and Ludacris making similar entreaties.

The new Biden video, showing him sitting, making his request directly into the camera, will appear on various digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Hulu, and YouTube.

“I’m asking you not just to vote for me for President, but to make a plan to vote,” Biden says in the video. “I’m asking you to make a decision about how, when and where you’re going to vote. You can vote early, by mail, or in person. And then I’m asking you to call five friends or family members and ask them to do the same thing.”

As with most of the DNC’s recent ads, the outro directs viewers to IWillVote.com, a website created by the party and Biden’s campaign where voters can check their registration, learn about their state’s voting process, and make a plan to vote early or by mail.

“And do it today,” Biden concludes.

Or, yesterday’s fine. By Tuesday morning nearly 1.8 million Floridians already had sent in their mail ballots, more than half of them Democrats, according to the latest data posted by the Florida Division of Elections.