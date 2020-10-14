Donald Trump campaign sharpens stretch-run attacks on compromised Hunter Biden

The Donald Trump campaign stepped up attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s son’s murky business dealings in the wake of a blockbuster national headline.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that then Vice-President Biden was introduced by his son to a Ukrainian businessman he worked for, contravening claims from the Democratic nominee that nothing of the like had ever happened.

In the wake of these eleventh-hour bombshells, yet another October Surprise in a year already full of them, the Trump campaign looks to capitalize on the compromise.

“The question isn’t why Hunter Biden used his name to get these gigs. The question is why Joe Biden let him do it,” a narrator intones.

The 30-second spot starts off with a “Good Morning America” clip of Hunter Biden saying “I don’t think there’s a lot of things in my life that would have happened in my life if my last name weren’t Biden.”

And from there it outlines a litany of claims that Joe Biden‘s son was uniquely corrupt, and that the father is tainted by association and facilitation alike.

The narration focuses on Hunter Biden’s “investment firm striking a billion dollar deal with a Chinese-owned bank” ten days after a father and son visit to the mainland in 2013, when Joe Biden was beginning his second term as Vice President of the United States.

From there, it pivots to a seeming correlation, establishing a back door claim of compromised interests and peddled influence: Hunter Biden receiving an $83,000 monthly retainer from a Ukrainian energy company after the then Vice President was tapped as “point man on Ukraine.”

The chaser quote to that factoid shot: Biden the Younger in the same interview, asserting that it would have been “impossible” for him to be on many of the boards he’s graced if his “last name weren’t Biden.”