With early voting starting Monday, 16% of Pinellas County voters have already cast a ballot

The county has seen record numbers of mail-in ballot requests.

Early voting in Pinellas County is set to start next Monday, and continue until Nov. 1, just two days ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.

The early voting locations, listed below, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The Pinellas Supervisor of Elections warns voters to expect lines when going to vote in-person.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections broke all previous election records in late September after mailing out 363,312 domestic ballots to voters across the county, all via request.

As of Wednesday morning, the county posted a 15.88% turnout rate all from mail-in ballots. Of Pinellas County’s 711,170 registered voters, 112,966 have casted mail-in ballots so far.

Of the ballots cast so far, 49.10%, or 55,471 have been sent in by Democrats; 30.21%, or 34,124 by Republicans; 19.59%, or 22,126 by voters with no-party affiliation; and 1.10%, or 1,245 by third party voters.

Pinellas County is a swing county, notable for supporting former President Barack Obama in 2008 and again in 2012, but then going for President Donald Trump in 2016. Currently, Democrats only outnumber Republicans in the county by about 5,000 voters — the county has 255,833 registered Democrats and 250,791 registered Republicans, as well as 205,963 third-party or NPA voters.

In Pinellas, the deadline to request a ballot be mailed is Oct. 24, 2020 at 5 p.m. It is recommended that voters send in mail-in ballots about a week out from the Nov. 3 Election Day. 

Important elections on the ballot for Pinellas include a Congressional race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, featuring incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist and staunch-Trump ally Anna Paulina Luna on the ballot. Several Florida House seats are also on the ballot in Pinellas, including House District 67, with incumbent Chris Latvala racing against Democrat Dawn Douglas and coastal House District 69 featuring incumbent Jennifer Webb and Republican Linda Chaney.

Pinellas County early voting locations include:

— Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater, 33756 (first floor, north side)

Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Largo, 33773 (Starkey Lakes Corporate Center)

— Supervisor of Elections Office, County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, 33701 (entrance on 5th St.)

— The Centre of Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, 34683

— SPC Allstate Center, 3200 34th St. South, St. Petersburg, 33773

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

