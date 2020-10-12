Chris Latvala rakes in record $57K

Connect with us

Latvala faces Democratic opponent Dawn Douglas in HD 67.

Republican incumbent Chris Latvala reported his highest fundraising period in his most recent finance report, raking in a record $57,550 a month out from the General Election.

Latvala, who is running for reelection for Florida House District 67, faces Democratic opponent Dawn Douglas.

Throughout the race, Douglas has remained strides behind the incumbent in the finance game. This period, which spanned Sept. 19 through Oct. 2, Douglas collected $1,556.

Latvala’s record haul this period breaks his previous fundraising record, achieved in the report prior, when he raised $44,650. These reports follow a lengthy battle against COVID-19.

Latvala was in the hospital battling coronavirus during most of the prior fundraising period, first admitted Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 and then returning Sept. 4 through Sept. 13. He has now recovered, after what he called “the hardest thing I have ever faced in my life.”

Because Latvala is just now able to get back in the campaign and fundraising game, his numbers are particularly impressive and show he has a network of support to help him through this reelection campaign.

Following his return, Latvala was quick to start spending. This period, the incumbent spent $51,280 — his highest expenditure report to date. Most of his expenditures were on direct mail and postage. Douglas spent $4,140 this period on online marketing and signs.

Following this period’s reporting, Latvala leads with $134,501 cash on hand, while Douglas retains just $2,537.

Latvala had more than 70 contributors, primarily $1,000 donations from PACs, including Conservatives for Principled Leadership, Florida Campground PAC, Florida RV PAC and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

Douglas received nearly 50 small individual donations, and also got a $1,000 boost from the Pinellas Democratic Victory Fund.

The two candidates went head-to-head once before in 2018 when Latvala won with 54% of the vote to Douglas’ 46% — a margin of about 4,900 votes. 

The District is an even split between parties, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans by just a couple hundred voters. Of the 106,618 voters in District 67, 36,432 are Republicans and 36,792 are Democrats. Of the remaining voters, 1,390 are registered with a third party, and 32,004 have no party affiliation. While voter registration slightly favors Democrats, Republicans historically turn out in higher numbers, giving the GOP an edge.

HD 67 covers parts of mid- and north-Pinellas County, including Largo.

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

