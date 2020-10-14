For Our Future Florida crosses 6 million voter contacts

Progressive group For Our Future Florida has been texting and dialing voters around the clock in the leadup to Election Day.

With less than a week to go before early voting begins, the organization said it has made more than six million voter contacts this year, including four million calls and two million texts sent.

“Our field team and digital organizers have done a tremendous job getting voters signed up for vote-by-mail and chasing down ballots to help build a lead for Biden heading into in-person voting on Monday,” For Our Future communications director Blake Williams said Wednesday.

Mail voting this election is already tracking above levels from four years ago, and Democrats have been leading the way. About 1.92 million Floridians had already voted by mail as of Wednesday, with Democrats accounting for 967,000 of the total — a 400,000-vote lead over the Republicans.

For Our Future Florida will continue reaching out to voters in the final sprint to Nov. 3. The organization now has 250 staff and a network of volunteers across the state for a final push to chase down vote-by-mail ballots yet to be returned, and get voters out to the polls for Joe Biden beginning Monday and running through Election Day.

Williams says For Our Future Florida also brings the added advantage of having built relationships with those voters over the course of years, rather than weeks or days.

“Floridians we’re talking to every day are deeply concerned about their jobs, their future, Trump’s mishandling of COVID and his current efforts to strip health care protections in the Supreme Court,” Williams said.

“From the top of the ticket to the bottom, the stakes of this election couldn’t be more important for voters. That’s why we’re continuing to ramp up our efforts every day. We have to.”