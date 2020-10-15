Floridians can spend Friday, Saturday with Donald Trump, Jr.

In yet more evidence that the Donald Trump campaign has settled on a Florida-or-bust strategy, the President’s namesake son has four stops in the Sunshine State in two days.

This seems to be a trend for Donald Trump Jr.

Last weekend saw another four stop tour: the “Fighters Against Socialism” push with UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, and megadonor Maximo Alvarez for what was nothing short of a conservative cavalcade of stars.

That was a reschedule of a tour slated for the weekend before, delayed in light of the President catching COVID-19

Whereas Fighters Against Socialism was a package tour, this weekend’s advisory suggests that Trump Jr. is going it alone.

The first day of the tour, which contains two so-called MAGA events, overlaps with President Trump’s own rally in Ocala.

Trump the Younger kicks off the itinerary in Clearwater, where the evocatively named Quaker Steak and Lube will host the sendoff event for the two-day foray.

That event kicks off at 3 p.m., but the chain’s signature chicken wings will be available both before and after the speech from the president’s son. Doors open 90 minutes ahead of the state.

The Tampa/St. Petersburg market and its evening newscasts will have to be satisfied by video and sound from there, for the next stop is across the state in West Palm Beach.

The Hilton Palm Beach Airport will host Trump Jr. at 6 p.m., the sole event explicitly advised for South Florida supporters of the president and his immediate family. Doors open an hour before the advertised start.

Saturday introduces an element of surprise to the itinerary, when the President’s son will address the concerns of commercial truckers.

Trump Jr. is billed to address the Florida Trucking Association Rally at 10 a.m. The specific location for the event has not been advised, but the advisory suggests it is an in-person event.

Interestingly, the trucker trade group had previously nixed all 2020 events because of COVID-19, suggesting that the visit from the president’s son drove a swift reconsideration of previous plans.

The tour then heads to Ormond Beach, with some sound and video for Central Florida weekend newscasts provided, via a 3 p.m. rally at the 2A Ranch. Doors open 90 minutes early for what is Trump Jr.’s Sunshine State swan song … at least until next time.