Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Why does Marco Rubio tweet Bible verses? He says it's not 'difficult'

Federal Headlines

Senate Judiciary to consider Amy Coney Barrett ahead of vote next week
Marco Rubio.

Federal

Why does Marco Rubio tweet Bible verses? He says it’s not ‘difficult’

The Senator says atheists and agnostics can learn from the Bible also.

on

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio tweets a Bible verse a day, in good times or bad, a morning devotional that delights his fans and irks his critics.

Typically, the Senator broadcasts them unadorned with side commentary, even as it could be possible to read some into the context of the day’s events.

But why does the Senator tweet them? In a conversation Thursday with Dr. Andrew Abela, dean of Catholic University’s Busch School of Business & Economics, Rubio was matter of fact about what has become a morning ritual.

“It’s not a very difficult thing to decide every day. It’s based on the daily reading in the Catholic Church, from the mass,” Rubio said. “For the most part…it’ll give you an Old Testament verse, it’ll give you a Psalm, it’ll give you a New Testament, and then it’ll give you a Gospel. And you can pick from that.”

“If you do that, every three years you’ll get through the whole Bible. So, generally speaking, that’s where it comes from. Every now and then if that day it’s just not in context or it just doesn’t line up, I’ll use my old, reliable Proverbs. I actually started doing it that way. You can basically pick one chapter every day of the month and get through it, unless you have 31 days in the month. So that’s sort of the process.”

The Senator suggested that the Good Book may even be good for those who don’t share his Roman Catholic faith.

“I think one of the things that’s most amazing as you do that every day is you look at this ancient document, the most read book in the history of the world, and you realize that even if you’re not a believer, even if you’re an atheist, or an agnostic, or whatever it may be, it’s extraordinary how it captures the essence of so much of our human psychology and instinct and behavior and the nature of humanity that applies to this very day,” Rubio said

“There’s not a single day where you don’t read through it and you don’t realize that these words were written in a very different time, a very different society, and yet it still speaks so deeply to some contemporary issue going on in our daily life, not even in politics.”

Today’s Rubio tweet?

In this article:,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. James Robert Miles

    October 15, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Marca quotes the Bible whenever it is convenient and he is about as religious as I am a Republican, Not!! It’s not about substance, its all about trying to win votes from the religious perverts!! Rubio is a farce among other things.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.