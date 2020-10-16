Motorola Solutions helps public safety agencies move to the cloud with PremierOne

Motorola Solutions announced Thursday that its PremierOne Cloud suite is now available to public safety agencies across the country.

PremierOne Cloud combines three of the company’s offerings — PremierOne CAD, PremierOne Mobile and PremierOne Records — into one cloud-based package powered by Motorola’s CommandCentral software and hosted on the Microsoft Azure Government platform.

The combination helps agencies streamline the workflow and operations for computer-aided dispatch, field response and reporting, and records management functions.

“We knew we wanted to reap the benefits of the cloud, but we didn’t want to invest in a series of siloed, one-off solutions,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said. “When Motorola Solutions proposed the idea of piloting a proven, integrated suite of cloud-based services for CAD, records and mobile, it made perfect sense — and we’re excited as we prepare to implement the solution for our community.”

The moment a citizen dials 911, a complex process is initiated in the public safety workflow, involving an array of roles, including dispatchers who route calls to police, fire and emergency medical services; first responders; and records specialists who preserve the integrity of information and evidence.

Motorola said PremierOne Cloud will help agencies enhance community and responder safety by uickly creating, dispatching and closing incidents; expediting field response times and reporting; and increasing agencies’ time in communities.

“Communities thrive when they are safe, and the PremierOne Cloud suite propels agencies to achieve this goal,” said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager of software enterprise at Motorola Solutions. “Thousands of agencies rely on our Command Center Software today to keep their communities safe with more than 85,000 calls for service handled by PremierOne CAD each day.

“The PremierOne Cloud suite delivers agencies key benefits, including faster deployment, increased security, quickly and seamlessly scaling in the event of an emergency and a secure investment that keeps pace as technology advances. We have disrupted the industry to deliver our proven on-premise solutions rewritten for the cloud.”

Microsoft senior director of Worldwide Public Safety & Justice at Kirk Arthur added, “Every public safety agency makes an implicit promise to its community that it will be there for its citizens when they access 9-1-1. By hosting the PremierOne Cloud suite in Microsoft Azure Government, we are pleased to share in that promise by enabling public safety agencies to be more connected, efficient and resilient through our dedicated cloud with world-class security and compliance.”