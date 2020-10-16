Worse than Hillary Clinton? Donald Trump hammers Joe Biden ‘crime family’

U.S. President Donald Trump rallied thousands in Ocala Friday, pressing his argument that the Bidens are singularly corrupt and would sell America out to China.

The President, fresh off a seniors event in Fort Myers in which he compared Hunter Biden to a “vacuum cleaner” for the larger Joe Biden “crime family,” continued his critique of the Biden campaign and what he sees as a host of institutional enablers, including the “fake news” media itself.

Trump said Biden was the “embodiment of the corrupt political class,” noting that Biden did not get one question about it in his 90 minute town hall Wednesday.

“It’s incredible,” Trump said, before chants of “Lock him up” filled the air.

“Thousands and thousands of people,” estimated Trump, were at the rally, a presage of a “red wave the likes of which they’ve never seen before.”

Biden is a “servant of the wealthy donors and globalists … they sold you out big,” Trump said. “One act of treachery after another”

“This week we learned … that Joe Biden has lied about his involvement in his son’s blatantly corrupt business dealings,” Trump said. “This is a guy that got thrown out of the military. No Job. As soon as this guy became Vice President, he became a vacuum cleaner for the family.”

If Biden won, Trump vowed China would “own the United States.”

“The Biden family is a criminal enterprise. They sort of make Hillary Clinton look like amateur hour.”

“The Bidens got rich, while America got robbed,” Trump said, crediting the New York Post for breaking the story, one suppressed by Facebook and Twitter.

“They talk about freedom of speech, freedom of the press. There is no freedom of the press,” Trump said, adding that “we’re not just running against Joe Biden. We’re running against the left-wing media and big tech.”

The President’s campaign and political allies clearly sees an opening with the developing Hunter Biden story, a narrative which they hope can restore the 2016 narrative dynamic where Trump positioned himself as an outsider set to, as he put it, “drain the swamp.”