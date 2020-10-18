Kayser Enneking maintains cash lead over Chuck Clemons in HD 21

Gainesville Democrat Kayser Enneking raised another $56,000 between her campaign and committee heading into October, maintaining her edge over incumbent Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons in the race for House District 21.

New finance reports show Enneking, a physician, added $41,452 in hard money during the Sept. 19 – Oct. 2 reporting period. She raised another $15,000 through her political committee, Florida Knows Excellence.

The campaign haul came in across more than 1,000 contributions, with the average give being just over $42. There were a handful of max checks as well — SEIU 1199, Greater Florida Leadership Group PC and three individuals chipped in $1,000 each.

The committee cashed just two checks, one from the Future Now Fund for $5,000 and another from Newberry physician Daniel Logan for $10,000.

The two accounts spent nearly $160,000 combined during the reporting period. The big expenses: $50,000 to the Florida Democratic Party and nearly $100,000 for ad production and airtime.

To date, Enneking has raised more than $670,000 and had $254,000 left to spend a month out from Election Day.

Though Clemons managed to best Enneking in his new reports, the two-term incumbent trails her considerably in the overall score.

Including the $61,000 in new money, Clemons has raised $424,000 between his campaign and political committee, Florida Shines. He entered October with $216,000 banked.

Fresh contributions include a $5,000 check from Floridians United for Our Children’s Future, a PC connected to the Associated Industries of Florida. The campaign account collected 85 contributions, including 32 checks for $1,000.

Spending totaled $102,000. Among the major line items was $25,000 sent upstream to the Republican Party of Florida and $53,000 in ad spending.

HD 21 has been held by a Republican since redistricting, though Florida Democrats believe they can complete the flip in 2020.

Clemons took over the district in 2016 from now-Sen. Keith Perry with a 7-point win. He followed up with 3-point win over Democrat Jason Haeseler the 2018 cycle, however the seat went for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum at the top of the ticket.

HD 21 covers all of Dixie and Gilchrist counties as well as part of western Alachua County, including much of Gainesville.