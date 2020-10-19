Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux tests positive for COVID-19, forces office closure

An Okaloosa County election office closed on Sunday after Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux and an employee both tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials said the Crestview Community Center will close indefinitely “out of an abundance of caution and concern for public safety.” Meanwhile, Lux has self-isolated and intends to work remotely.

Despite the closure, early voting will continue as scheduled from Oct. 19 to 31 at four other locations, officials said. Those four remaining locations include Niceville Community Center, Destin Community Center and the Okaloosa County Administration Building.

Notably, the office closure and positive tests come roughly 16 days before the Nov. 3 General Election.

The Okaloosa Supervisor of Elections Office reassured residents that precautions are being taken at all polling locations.

“All polling places will continue to adhere to CFC guidelines to provide a safe and sanitary environment for voters and poll workers,” the announcement said. “A variety of personal protective equipment and sanitizing measures are available at all polling places and poll workers have been trained on proper disinfecting procedures.”

The office also suggested vote-by-mail as an alternative for voters concerned about the novel coronavirus. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day can be requested until Oct. 24.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Sunday reported 2,500 new cases and 50 additional deaths from the pandemic in Florida.

Florida since March has now recorded more than 755,000 cases – a figure just shy of the country’s two most populous states, California and Texas.

Health officials also reported that more than 16,100 people have died from Florida cases since the pandemic began.

In all, over 5.7 million test results have been sent to the Florida Health Department, many of which test negative since March. The overall infection rate since then was slightly above 13%.

More details on voting in Okaloosa County can be found online.