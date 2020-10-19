Connect with us

Headlines House Primaries - Southwest Florida

Drake Buckman holds 4-point lead over Fiona McFarland in HD 72

2020 Headlines

Hawkfish, Steve Schale say voter trends encouraging for Democrats
Drake Buckman

Headlines

Drake Buckman holds 4-point lead over Fiona McFarland in HD 72

And you’ll never believe Joe Biden’s lead in the Republican-leaning district.

on

Maybe Democrats can hold onto House District 72 after all.

A St. Pete Polls survey, commissioned by Florida Politics, shows Democrat Drake Buckman leading Republican Fiona McFarland 48% to 44%. That difference falls within the poll’s 4.8% margin of error.

Neither candidate registers over 50% in the heated race for the open House seat and more than 7% remain undecided, so the poll still shows a fluid situation on the ground.

The results include responses from 418 likely voters in the district, who were surveyed on Oct. 17 and 18.

Buckman appears to be riding a wave of massive support for Joe Biden in the district. The Democratic Presidential candidate leads Republican Donald Trump 56% to 40% in the jurisdiction. That’s a stunning reversal of fortune for the President, who in 2016 beat Hillary Clinton by 4 percentage points in the district.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose performance in the pandemic has been a frequent point of discussion in debates, does McFarland no favors. More than 51% of voters in the district do not approve of the Republican leader’s job performance, while under 43% say he’s doing a good job.

That’s all in a district where Republican voters outnumber Democrats by 9,494, based on the general election book closing.

But the seat has shown itself to be swingy. Republican Alex Miller won this seat in 2016 with 58% over Democrat Ed James III, but after her resignation prompted a special election, Democrat Margaret Good won a special election in 2018.

But months later, Good clung to the district by a narrow margin, winning by less than 2 points in the general election. Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott each won the district by less than a half a point, margins that reflected their statewide margins of victory.

Good this year elected to run for Congress instead of seeking another term in the statehouse.

McFarland in the most recent reporting period held a cash advantage over Buckman, and may need it. Through Oct. 2, she spent $267,164 on the race compared to Buckman’s $70,581. But most of that was burned through during a heated Republican primary with Donna Barcomb. Buckman faced no primary opposition.

A look at crosstabs on the latest poll shows 80% of Democrats backing Buckman and less than 10% bucking him for McFarland. Meanwhile, only 74% of Republicans plan to vote for McFarland while almost 19% plan to cross over and vote for Buckman.

About 52% of independent voters will pick the Democrat while under 46% plan to vote for the Republican.

Buckman leads among men and women voters.

Voters age 70 and older favor McFarland 49% to Buckman’s 43%. But Buckman leads in all younger demos. About two thirds of voters under 30 plan to vote for the Democrat, but he also leads votes aged 50 to 69 by a margin 49% to 45%.

 

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Back on the campaign trail, Kamala Harris heads to Florida