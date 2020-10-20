Former RNC chairman Michael Steele formally endorses Joe Biden

Another former chairman of the Republican National Committee formally endorsed Joe Biden for President. Michael Steele, who led his party through a successful 2010 mid-term, on Tuesday put his support behind the Democratic ticket.

“Many of Donald Trump’s supporters bring legitimate concerns to the table. During my time leading the GOP, I endeavored to address these and other grievances through the lens of unity and growth,” Steele said. “But Trump has energized the party through the exact opposite means — by focusing on stoking division and eroding our core principles.”

It’s no true shock at this point Steele won’t back President Trump’s reelection. He’s a senior advisor to The Lincoln Project, a virulently anti-Trump group of Republican operatives. It was that organization that sent out a press release announcing Steele’s endorsement of Biden.

The prominent group has been among the most high-profile group of Never Trump Republicans in part because of biting ads, produced by Florida Republican consultant Rick Wilson and others.

Steele reserved the right to quibble with Biden over particular issues. But he trusts in the former Vice President’s sense of duty.

“Although Vice President Biden and I disagree on some policy points, I believe he will earnestly pursue options that work towards healing the divide exacerbated by Trump and his administration,” Steele said.

“My support for Biden is because we share an everlasting loyalty to what is ultimately best for our nation.”

Steele notably served as the first Black chair for the RNC. He has taken particular issue with Trump’s handling of racial tensions in the country, which have included calling White supremacists marching in Charlottesville “very fine people” and calling for crackdowns on Black Lives Matter protests.

Notably, Steele isn’t the only former RNC leader to back Biden over Trump. Marc Racicot, former Governor of Montana, endorsed Biden in September.