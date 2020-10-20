Connect with us

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele formally endorses Joe Biden

Michael Steele, image via Facebook.

He led the party through a successful 2010 midterm. Now he’s voting Democrat.

Another former chairman of the Republican National Committee formally endorsed Joe Biden for President. Michael Steele, who led his party through a successful 2010 mid-term, on Tuesday put his support behind the Democratic ticket.

“Many of Donald Trump’s supporters bring legitimate concerns to the table. During my time leading the GOP, I endeavored to address these and other grievances through the lens of unity and growth,” Steele said. “But Trump has energized the party through the exact opposite means — by focusing on stoking division and eroding our core principles.”

It’s no true shock at this point Steele won’t back President Trump’s reelection. He’s a senior advisor to The Lincoln Project, a virulently anti-Trump group of Republican operatives. It was that organization that sent out a press release announcing Steele’s endorsement of Biden.

The prominent group has been among the most high-profile group of Never Trump Republicans in part because of biting ads, produced by Florida Republican consultant Rick Wilson and others.

Steele reserved the right to quibble with Biden over particular issues. But he trusts in the former Vice President’s sense of duty.

“Although Vice President Biden and I disagree on some policy points, I believe he will earnestly pursue options that work towards healing the divide exacerbated by Trump and his administration,” Steele said.

“My support for Biden is because we share an everlasting loyalty to what is ultimately best for our nation.”

Steele notably served as the first Black chair for the RNC. He has taken particular issue with Trump’s handling of racial tensions in the country, which have included calling White supremacists marching in Charlottesville “very fine people” and calling for crackdowns on Black Lives Matter protests.

Notably, Steele isn’t the only former RNC leader to back Biden over Trump. Marc Racicot, former Governor of Montana, endorsed Biden in September.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

  1. Pedro

    October 20, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Great news! The best Republicans and former Republicans have all endorsed Joe Biden. And the list of them is long too!

    Reply

