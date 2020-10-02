The Lincoln Project to Donald Trump: Now will you take the virus seriously?

The Never Trumpers at The Lincoln Project are wishing the President a “swift recovery” from COVID-19 while urging testing for those who may have come in contact with him in recent days.

Beyond that, the group asserted Friday, it extends hope that Donald Trump, now waylaid by the coronavirus , will finally take the disease seriously.

“The Lincoln Project sincerely hopes Trump’s infection with COVID sends a signal to the Americans who follow him to take this deadly disease seriously. From the start, the President and his media cheerleaders have amplified dangerously irresponsible messages about the transmissibility, seriousness, and fatality rates of COVID,” the group asserted in a statement.

The Lincoln Project charges the President “ignored and marginalized scientific and medical experts, placed political hacks in positions at HHS and elsewhere to prevent the American people from receiving accurate information about the pandemic, and spread false information about spurious cures.”

The release notes Trump knew about the seriousness of the novel coronavirus and played it down.

“The President’s own admissions to Bob Woodward that he knew of the seriousness of COVID in February and that he told his people to ‘slow the testing down’ are stark reminders that this President has lied about COVID and its impact from the beginning.”

From there, the group had some pointed words about virus skeptics.

“We hope the President’s followers will take heed. This disease is not a hoax; it is a killer. Masks, social distancing, and hand washing are vital elements in protecting yourself from COVID. There is no vaccine available at this time. Hydroxychloroquine does not cure or treat COVID in any way.”

The Lincoln Project vows to continue to “prosecute” its case against President Trump, and the incumbent’s approach to coronavirus has featured in advertising.

Perhaps the best known spot dates back to July, a frequently-seen ad with numerous swatches of sound of Trump downplaying the virus.

“It will go away, just stay calm,” Trump says at one point about what he called “the Kung Flu.”