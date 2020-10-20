Connect with us

Headlines Senate Races

'I'm not a career politician': Marva Preston details her personal story in new ad

2020 Headlines

Poll: Floridians stressed over presidential election, point to jobs and pandemic

Headlines

‘I’m not a career politician’: Marva Preston details her personal story in new ad

‘I’m not running to represent a political party, I’m running to represent you.’

on

The Marva Preston campaign released a new ad on Tuesday that offers voters more insight into the Republican candidate’s personal and professional background as she seeks election to Florida Senate District 3.

The one-minute ad, titled “Marva Preston: Who I am,” is narrated by the GOP newcomer herself and features several portraits from her earlier life. Throughout the video, Preston speaks to the viewer while an upbeat tune plays in the video’s background.

It opens with a direct reference to her Democratic opponent, Loranne Ausley, and her “false attacks.”

“Well, she’s not the first,” Preston says. “I attended segregated schools. I remember books with missing pages, labs without equipment and plenty of people who tried to tell me who I was and where I belong. I never let them, and I won’t start now.”

Preston continues: “Here’s who I am: a mother, a wife, a minister, and a retired cop. I tried to be a  good friend and a good neighbor because growing up I needed both. When I was a child I lost my parents so I know what it’s like to struggle. I believe most Americans don’t want a handout but sometimes they need a hand up.

The ad was sponsored by the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (FRSCC). It comes within the final two weeks before the General Election on Nov. 3.

Notably, Senate District 3 has stood tall as a Democratic stronghold for nearly two decades and Ausley was considered a natural successor to term-limited Sen. Bill Montford. However, GOP leadership has poured money and resources behind Preston in hopes of an upset.

“I’m not a career politician so I won’t just say what you want to hear, but I’ll always have your back,” Preston concludes in the ad. “I’m not running to represent a political party, I’m running to represent you.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Donald Trump, Joe Biden deadlocked in Florida