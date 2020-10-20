‘I’m not a career politician’: Marva Preston details her personal story in new ad

The Marva Preston campaign released a new ad on Tuesday that offers voters more insight into the Republican candidate’s personal and professional background as she seeks election to Florida Senate District 3.

The one-minute ad, titled “Marva Preston: Who I am,” is narrated by the GOP newcomer herself and features several portraits from her earlier life. Throughout the video, Preston speaks to the viewer while an upbeat tune plays in the video’s background.

It opens with a direct reference to her Democratic opponent, Loranne Ausley, and her “false attacks.”

“Well, she’s not the first,” Preston says. “I attended segregated schools. I remember books with missing pages, labs without equipment and plenty of people who tried to tell me who I was and where I belong. I never let them, and I won’t start now.”

Preston continues: “Here’s who I am: a mother, a wife, a minister, and a retired cop. I tried to be a good friend and a good neighbor because growing up I needed both. When I was a child I lost my parents so I know what it’s like to struggle. I believe most Americans don’t want a handout but sometimes they need a hand up.

The ad was sponsored by the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (FRSCC). It comes within the final two weeks before the General Election on Nov. 3.

Notably, Senate District 3 has stood tall as a Democratic stronghold for nearly two decades and Ausley was considered a natural successor to term-limited Sen. Bill Montford. However, GOP leadership has poured money and resources behind Preston in hopes of an upset.

“I’m not a career politician so I won’t just say what you want to hear, but I’ll always have your back,” Preston concludes in the ad. “I’m not running to represent a political party, I’m running to represent you.”