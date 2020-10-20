Connect with us

Gov. DeSantis tags Tampa Bay area 'Title Town USA'

1,500 arrests in national DEA violent crime initiative
Rays catcher Mike Zunino celebrates after Tampa Bay defeated the Houston Astros. Image via AP.

The Lightning already won, the Rays are in the World Series and the Bucs have the GOAT.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a new name for the Tampa Bay area: Title Town USA.

Appearing at a news conference Tuesday in Jacksonville, DeSantis, a former college baseball player, wished the Tampa Bay Rays well as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

“You know, if they are able to win that, then I think Tampa Bay is Title Town USA,” the Governor said, noting that the Tampa Bay Lightning just won the Stanley Cup as National Hockey League champions. While wins in baseball and hockey would be enough to secure bragging rights, DeSantis said the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also win the 2021 Super Bowl, which will be played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“Because you got to bet on Tom Brady making it to the Super Bowl. I would never bet against Tom Brady. So it could be a very exciting few months,”  the Governor said, referring to the Bucs’ new star quarterback.

Due to COVID-19, the World Series, which starts Tuesday night, will be played on a neutral site at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

“I know it’s been a little different type of season, but if you hoist the trophy, you hoist the trophy, and it counts just the same,” the Governor said.

_____

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.

