Marco Rubio trumpets ‘mutual respect’ with Donald Trump

Some Republicans may be breaking ranks with President Donald Trump, but Senator Marco Rubio is not one of them.

On a radio show Wednesday morning, the second-term Senator said that whatever rancor characterized the 2016 presidential race is ancient history and a sense of “mutual respect” exists between the Senator and the President.

“My job isn’t to continue the 2016 campaign because he said mean things about me. Newsflash: I said mean things about him too,” Rubio said on WABC’s Bernie and Sid in the Morning.

The Senator likened the aftermath of the pitched 2016 primary to a prizefight post mortem.

“I’ve never heard anyone ask a boxer ‘were you mad that guy punched you in the face in the third round? Were you mad that guy hit you really hard? No, because you got in the ring. We fought, we were competitors.”

The dynamic now is at least functional.

Trump is “President of the United States. He won an election. He was chosen by the people. And I was chosen to return to the Senate. It’s my job to work with him,” Rubio said, describing the “mutual respect” between the two.

“Every time I’ve ever dealt with him on policy he’s listened. When I’ve disagreed, he’s listened. It doesn’t always change his mind. In fact, it never changes his mind.”

What’s clear if it isn’t already: the days of Rubio musing on Trump’s “tiny hands” are over.

The Senator, who has dealt with the “how can you support Trump” lines since 2016, wondered why Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris wasn’t asked how she could run with Joe Biden.

“She accused him of being friends with segregationists, against integration, she really went after him,” Rubio said of a Harris attack on Biden during a primary debate, a “famous moment in her ill-fated campaign.”

“I’ve never heard her asked a question once … how could you be running with a … I mean, I’m not the Vice President of the United States. I wasn’t on the ticket with Don – she’s on the ticket with Joe Biden, a man who just a few months ago she accused of being a borderline racist. And nobody asks her that question.”