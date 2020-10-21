Everyone loves a queen: Democrats launch drag queen videos

Some of the country’s best known drag queens are putting on the glam to encourage Florida Democrats to vote.

The Florida Democratic Party announced it is launching a series of videos on social media called “Drag Yourself To the Polls,” mixing humor, drag and get-out-the-vote and Democratic messaging.

There’s Brita Filter baking a cake, while warning about people who are “trying to take away our rights.” There’s William Belli urging people to “vote blue and, most importantly, wear a mask, as long as you don’t have a ton of makeup on like me right now.” There’s LaGanja Estranja vamping, and switching from red lipstick to blue, while urging people to “elect the leaders who will make positive changes in your community.”

The videos aim to reach deeper into Florida’s electorate to encourage voting. The 60-second spots are being released on the Florida Democratic Party’s social media platforms throughout the next two weeks leading up to the election. The platforms include the Florida Democratic Party’s TikTok and Snapchat accounts which are aimed at younger voters.

“Everyone loves a queen, and Florida Democrats are no different! The LGBTQ+ community is loud and proud in our support of Joe Biden and Democrats — because our rights are on the ballot. Our right to love, to marry, to work and to serve are all at risk in this election. And while this election has very real and very frightening consequences for our community, we are responding with humor and grace and grit,” FDP Executive Director Juan Peñalosa stated in a news release. “The Florida Democratic Party’s campaign, headlined by Brita, LaGanja and Willam, is evidence of the strength and resolve in our community and America is better because of it. Now, go vote.”

The trio also urge people to consider voting by mail.

Except for occasional references to President Donald Trump only as “45” there aren’t any overt references to any particular candidates, though all three queens urge people to “vote blue.” “Ya’ll better vote blue and get 45 out of office, honey,” Filter says in one video. “Florida Dems, we could use all the help we can get right now and you have the power to get 45 out of office,’ says Belli. “Do you understand how important it is to vote blue?” Estranja presses.

Filter is featured in two videos, one in a kitchen and one in a closet.

“Hello there Florida Democrats! It’s you girl Brita Filter and today I’m here to tell you about why it is so important to vote in your upcoming November election,” Filter says in the kitchen video. “Now we have people in power who are trying to take away our rights and freedoms. Voting for people you want to see in office who can help you, your family, your friends have a better life. Also, voting for your local officials can help make an even closer impact on the things that matter the most to you and your community.

“Oh, you again,” Filter continues. “You know voting is a delicious privilege, why not get your piece of the cake if you can choose what’s in it. You know, some people don’t get to choose what’s inside their cake. Use your voice. Do what matters. I want you to vote. Imma vote so you Brita vote. This is good cake. I voted what was gunna be inside that cake and that was delicious. Mmm.”