‘I’m busting my butt’: Rick Scott locks in on keeping GOP Senate majority

Pundits and prognosticators paint the Donald Trump campaign as collapsing, and the Republican situation on Capitol Hill as dire.

But U.S. Senator Rick Scott is not among them.

On Wednesday’s edition of the Brian Kilmeade Show on the Fox News Radio network, Florida’s junior Senator expressed confidence in the Republican position on the November ballot, even as he’s committed to events outside the presidential news cycle.

“I think Donald Trump will win. I think we’ve got a shot at the House,” Scott said, describing his own work to protect a fragile Republican Senate majority. “But we know we need to keep the Senate so we’re going to fight to keep the Senate every day.”

The Senator has not been a presence at the President’s rallies this cycle, focused instead on his own chamber.

“I’m busting my butt to raise money to keep the Republican Senate,” Scott said. “That’s what I spent all last week doing.”

Among the candidates for whom he’s hopeful are John James of Michigan, and a certain football coach running in a neighboring state.

“We’re for sure going to get Tommy Tuberville in Alabama,” Scott predicted.

Fundraising, Scott related, is a challenge.

“Democrats are raising money,” Scott said. “Free sounds good, and that’s what they’re selling.”

Kilmeade, generally a friendly interviewer, noted that Democrats are outraising Republicans “at least two to one.”

The Senator pooh-poohed the nine-figure investment of billionaire Michael Bloomberg into the state’s top of the ticket ad war as fundamentally irrelevant.

“If Bloomberg was great at ads, he’d be the nominee,” Scott said. “He spent half a billion [ahead of the March primary in Florida] and got nowhere.”

The nominees, said Scott, “are pretty well defined.”

Scott said that while there are “no grassroots for Democrats … no energy,” there’s room for improvement with the Donald Trump campaign in the state also.

“The Trump campaign could do a better job explaining the differences” between itself and the Biden ticket, making the choice “absolutely clear” on issues like foreign policy, the economy, and police funding.

“I think the Trump campaign can do a better job at doing that,” Scott added.