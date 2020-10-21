Vance Aloupis is the latest target of Forward Majority Action deception

Forward Majority Action is out with another round of misleading mailers, this time attacking Rep. Vance Aloupis.

As with Reps. Chip LaMarca and Chris Latvala, the political committee is accusing the Miami Republican of trying to strip Floridians with preexisting conditions of health insurance coverage.

And just like the campaigns in HD 93 and HD 67, the campaign against Aloupis relies on the same verifiably false interpretation of a 2019 health care bill.

The mailers claim the bill would take away health care from people with preexisting conditions, and it amps up the fearmongering by claiming Floridians who underwent “COVID treatment” could be denied coverage.

The legislation Aloupis voted for would do no such thing. In fact, it would do the opposite.

The bill, a priority of Senate President-designate Wilton Simpson, was designed to give peace of mind to the very same people Forward Majority Action is trying to scare.

Under the federal Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, insurers must offer coverage to people with preexisting conditions. If the ACA — or even just that provision — is repealed, the Florida law would kick in.

There’s no hidden malintent here. It’s simply a second layer of security for Floridians with preexisting conditions.

Aloupis, like LaMarca and Latvala before him, castigated Forward Majority Action for purposefully misleading voters.

“These attacks are not only baseless — they’re a dangerous misinformation campaign. This bill was passed in 2019 in the event that the ACA was overturned and explicitly prohibits ‘insurers from excluding, limiting, denying, or delaying coverage under such policy due to preexisting medical conditions.’ That is the text of the bill,” Aloupis told Florida Politics.

“For this ‘dark money’ group to suggest that our Legislature voted to strip coverage for Floridians with preexisting conditions is a new political low — and the voters should know it.”

Unfortunately, countering the attack in the final days before the election is difficult. And it’s made even more so thanks to the committee’s $11.8 million spend to scare voters in House District 115 and other GOP-held House seats.

Worse yet, a Forward Majority Action spokesperson admitted to the Miami Herald that the committee doesn’t care about what the bill actually did, the attacks are simply a smoke screen.

If a deceptive direct mail campaign on a bill they don’t care about is what they settled on, the substance of their actual grievances must be weak indeed.