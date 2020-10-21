Statewide starpower: Nikki Fried to headline Duval Democrats’ downballot rally

Will Duval go BluVal next month? If Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat has anything to say about it, possibly.

Florida’s elected Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nikki Fried, headlines a Thursday afternoon rally of Duval County’s down ballot Democrats.

The rally includes a host of hopefuls, from Congressional candidate Donna Deegan and Clerk of Courts candidate Jimmy Midyette to a host of candidates for the state legislature and local offices.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the IBEW hall on Jacksonville’s Eastside. The building is a frequent gathering spot for Democratic meetings and events, but the rally will be of the “drive-in rally” variety that has become a Democratic staple of late.

Notably, Vice Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, the Senator from California running with Joe Biden, held a rally in Jacksonville Monday. The drive-in event, at the University of North Florida on Jacksonville’s Southside, required social distancing and was capped at 150 cars.

While this event is focused on 2020, with Democrats hoping for what would be a major upset by Deegan in an R +20 district and a victory of Midyette against a candidate backed by the Republican mayor’s political machine, many eyes are on what Fried does in 2022.

Unambiguous in a quest for a national profile, Fried has said publicly she’s “looking into” a run for Governor against Republican Ron DeSantis.

She has also said that Floridians are “looking for new leadership,” a phrase applicable both to her belief that Biden would represent seismic change, and that she may be selected as a change agent for restive Democrats in 2022.

The commissioner has worked to create a network of supporters down ballot, and this fall, she’s put her money where her mouth is, pledging $100,000 for fifty candidates via personal funds or monies from her political committee, Florida Consumers First.