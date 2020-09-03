Nikki Fried says Floridians are ‘looking for new leadership’

Nikki Fried, the state’s Democratic Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services who is “looking at” a run for Governor in 2022, scored the 8 a.m. A-block on C-Span’s Washington Journal Thursday.

The Commissioner, addressing the 2020 Presidential campaign, said Floridians are “looking for new leadership” this year.

Fried said the current “economic downturn,” driven by COVID-19, is poised to drive a win for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The Commissioner is confident in the Florida Democratic Party’s ability to drive the vote, saying they’re “more organized” than in previous cycles, and efforts are focused not only on getting out the vote but also “protecting the vote.”

Fried also believes that messaging to “independents and moderate Republicans” will pay off for the Biden/Harris ticket, backing up her claim with personal anecdotes from former Trump voters who told her they “made a mistake. Trump was not ready to be President.”

She said they said “we’re not going to do that again,” and that people just “aren’t going to buy Trump’s scare tactics.”

Biden offers a number of virtues, Fried claimed, including a “clear, concise message” and “proven leadership.”

President Biden, Fried added, could be a “beacon of light, not just for the country, but the world.”

In that spirit, Democrats are “ready to step up and make sure we’re delivering Florida to Joe Biden.”

However, she knows it will be a close election.

“A good indicator will be where our turnout is coming from,” Fried said. Vote by mail, especially from South Florida, will mean a “good night for Joe Biden.”

Fried also urged patience from people who might expect instant results, noting the close margin of Florida elections.

“I still have PTSD from the 2018 recount,” the commissioner quipped.

Fried believes demographics are in Dems’ favor, citing migration from up north and Amendment 4 as contributing factors.

One caller from Flagler County, a staunch Ron DeSantis defender, was skeptical of her read.

“You don’t stand a chance in Florida,” she told Fried, saying enthusiasm for Trump and Pence was untrammeled in her area.

Fried noted, in response, that DeSantis’ polls were down 35 points, saying “it’s not just me” who has criticisms of the Governor.

But, she added in response to a question from the host, she’s not launching a campaign yet, saying she was focused on agriculture and virus response.

“And my number one priority is getting Joe Biden elected in 2020,” she added.