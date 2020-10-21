Bobby Bowden beat COVID-19 to help push Donald Trump over the goal line

Florida State University football fans know head football coach emeritus Bobby Bowden as the biggest winner of all the leaders who prowled the Doak Campbell sideline.

Yet this fall, Bowden found himself in a prolonged battle with a foe greater than any on the football field: COVID-19.

Bowden has recovered, and the 91-year-old gridiron legend attributes his healing to unfinished business, not on the field, but at the ballot box.

“I’ve had the chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump,” the Seminole legend said Wednesday, in a prepared statement.

Bowden’s support for the President is nothing new. The coach endorsed Trump in 2016, and has not looked back. In Bowden’s view, the President hasn’t looked back either.

“America is the greatest country this side of heaven. We have the freedom to pursue our faith in God, our dreams for our career, and our love for our families. For too long now, politicians in Washington have run America down and apologized for our greatness. I’m tired of it,” Bowden said, before going on to depict the stakes.

“The one thing that all of us parents and grandparents can do for our children and grandchildren in these next couple of weeks is vote. We have to get out and vote for President Trump because re-electing him is our only chance to leave the next generation with the same heritage, beliefs, and opportunities that Ann and I had and that many of you had,” Bowden added, before saying that in his family, there was no other choice than the President.

“There are about 45 of us Bowdens around. Most of us live in Florida, and I promise you that almost all of us will be voting for Trump, and the ones that don’t won’t be telling me about it.”