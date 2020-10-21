Connect with us

Gov. Ron DeSantis swings for the fences with early voting message to Florida Republicans

Image via AP.

Gov. Ron DeSantis swings for the fences with early voting message to Florida Republicans

The once Yale baseball captain called on Florida Republicans to ‘even the score.’

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis rallied Florida Republicans on Wednesday with a baseball-themed social media pitch urging them to get out and vote.

“It’s game time,” DeSantis said in a Republican Party of Florida ad. “Bottom of the ninth and Florida Republicans are on deck. Florida is the nation’s most important swing state and the Republican Party is counting on us to deliver a win in November.”

The Governor’s rally cry comes less than two weeks before Election Day and at a time when Republicans dramatically trail Democrats in vote-by-mail ballots.

More than 2.3 million vote-by-mail ballots have been returned to the state as of Wednesday, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Of those ballots, over 1.4 million are registered Democrats, 900,828 are registered Republicans and 589,892 have no party affiliation.

While DeSantis – once a Yale baseball captain – conceded the difference, he called on Florida Republicans to help turn the tide with early voting.

“We know this election will come down to the wire,” he added. “Liberal Democrats like Michael Bloomberg and George Soros have run up the score on Republicans with vote-by-mail ballots. But our big hitter just stepped up to the plate and that’s you.”

Florida is widely considered a must-win swing state for President Donald Trump. After being sidelined with a COVID-19 diagnosis, Trump returned to the campaign trail with a particular emphasis on Florida. It was his first campaign stop after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center and he revisited the Sunshine State days later.

The President is expected to hold another Florida rally at The Villages and in Pensacola on Friday. The following day, Vice President Mike Pence is slated to visit Tallahassee and Jacksonville.

“Republicans across America are counting on you,” DeSantis concluded. “With your help, we can even the score and win this ball game. Florida, let’s knock this one out of the park.”

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

