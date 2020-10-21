Donald Trump to rally supporters at Pensacola International Airport Friday

President Donald Trump is returning to Pensacola Friday for his latest campaign stop in Florida as he attempts to keep the Sunshine State red in November.

Reports on Tuesday suggested the President might host a rally in the Panhandle city. An email sent Wednesday by Okaloosa County Republican State Committeewoman Sandra Atkinson confirmed the President would stop two counties over at Pensacola International Airport.

“President Trump is coming to Pensacola Airport Friday,” the email stated, seeking volunteers.

Tickets are not yet available, according to the email.

Advisories from the Federal Aviation Administration suggested Tuesday that the President could be making stops in Pensacola and The Villages.

The Trump campaign has not confirmed the visit and did not immediately return requests for comment on either campaign stops.

The President is also expected to travel to Palm Beach after debating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday.

Weather reports show a possibility of scattered thunderstorms in Pensacola Friday for the outdoor event.

Vice President Mike Pence is slated to visit Tallahassee and Jacksonville the following day.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Real Clear Politics polling average currently shows former Vice President Biden up 1.6 percentage points in Florida. FiveThirtyEight gives him a 70% chance of winning the state, expecting Trump’s challenger to carry the state by 3 points.

Since hitting the road after recovering from his COVID-19 infection earlier this month, the President has already made multiple campaign stops in Florida, including public rallies in Sanford and Ocala.

Pensacola has been a popular campaign stop for Trump over recent years, and the Trump campaign bus is currently in Pensacola. He carried Escambia County by more than 20 points over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In Ocala Friday, the President joked that Ron DeSantis‘ governorship was on the line come Nov. 3.

“Hey Ron, are we going to win the state please?” Trump called out to him. “You know, if we don’t win it, I’m blaming the Governor. I’ll fire him somehow. I will find a way.”