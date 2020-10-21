Connect with us

Donald Trump to rally supporters at Pensacola International Airport Friday

2020 Headlines

More than a quarter of voters have cast ballots in Florida
Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, joined President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a rally in Pensacola in 2018.

An email from an Okaloosa County GOP official says the possible rally is now on.

on

President Donald Trump is returning to Pensacola Friday for his latest campaign stop in Florida as he attempts to keep the Sunshine State red in November.

Reports on Tuesday suggested the President might host a rally in the Panhandle city. An email sent Wednesday by Okaloosa County Republican State Committeewoman Sandra Atkinson confirmed the President would stop two counties over at Pensacola International Airport.

“President Trump is coming to Pensacola Airport Friday,” the email stated, seeking volunteers.

Tickets are not yet available, according to the email.

Advisories from the Federal Aviation Administration suggested Tuesday that the President could be making stops in Pensacola and The Villages.

The Trump campaign has not confirmed the visit and did not immediately return requests for comment on either campaign stops.

The President is also expected to travel to Palm Beach after debating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday.

Weather reports show a possibility of scattered thunderstorms in Pensacola Friday for the outdoor event.

Vice President Mike Pence is slated to visit Tallahassee and Jacksonville the following day.

With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Real Clear Politics polling average currently shows former Vice President Biden up 1.6 percentage points in Florida. FiveThirtyEight gives him a 70% chance of winning the state, expecting Trump’s challenger to carry the state by 3 points.

Since hitting the road after recovering from his COVID-19 infection earlier this month, the President has already made multiple campaign stops in Florida, including public rallies in Sanford and Ocala.

Pensacola has been a popular campaign stop for Trump over recent years, and the Trump campaign bus is currently in Pensacola. He carried Escambia County by more than 20 points over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In Ocala Friday, the President joked that Ron DeSantis‘ governorship was on the line come Nov. 3.

“Hey Ron, are we going to win the state please?” Trump called out to him. “You know, if we don’t win it, I’m blaming the Governor. I’ll fire him somehow. I will find a way.”

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

  1. James Robert Miles

    October 21, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Coming to Florida one last time to spread his hate and lies!! The whiney bitch is really desperate! Had to walk off 60 minutes because he got his fee fees hurt!! LOSER!

    Reply

  2. Sonja Fitch

    October 21, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Really Panhandle? You are really buying the bs and lies from the goptrump death cult traitor Trump ! Know you folks to good! Conservatives? Yes! Down to earth hard working solid humans! Yes! Dealing with hurricane disaster ! Yes! Vote this lying bastard out! VoteBlue !

    Reply

