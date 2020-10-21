Connect with us

Poll shows Joe Biden hitting 50% support in Florida, Donald Trump slipping to 46%

Poll shows Joe Biden hitting 50% support in Florida, Donald Trump slipping to 46%

A batch of swing state surveys all delivered good news for the Democrat.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Joe Biden widening his lead in Florida. The same poll earlier this week showed him statistically tied with President Donald Trump.

Results published Wednesday evening show Biden at 50% support, a critical threshold if he wants to win Florida’s 29 electoral votes. About 46% of Florida voters favor Trump’s reelection. Pollsters say the 4-percentage-point lead puts Biden’s advantage “on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval,” reported at 4%.

That’s a different situation than the most recent polling from the outfit, which gave Biden a 49% to 47% advantage, a difference within the poll’s margin of error.

The most recent Florida poll was conducted between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20. This will likely be the last poll completed by the outlet before the final Presidential debate, scheduled for Thursday.

Florida is the largest swing state, and widely considered a must-win state for Trump to reach the necessary 270 electoral votes to win a second term in the White House. Returters/Ipsos also released polling showing Biden leading 49% to 46% in Arizona, 51% to 44% in Michigan, 49% to 46% in North Carolina, 49% to 45% in Pennsylvania, and 51% to 43% in Wisconsin.

Trump won Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by just over 1 point.

Beyond the top lines, pollsters found 21% of Floridians polled already voted, a percentage fairly consistent with reports from the Division of Elections.

Respondents did give Trump the edge on a significant issue. About 51% of those polled believe the Republican would be better at managing the economy, with only 45% favoring Biden.

But 50% of voters said they trust Biden more in terms of handling the coronavirus pandemic, while around 42% believe Trump would do the better job.

About 47% of voters listed the COVID-19 outbreak as the most important issue to them this year, with 20% ranking the economy as their top concern. Health care came in third as the top concern of 20% of voters.

Overall, about 53% of those polled disapprove of Trump’s job performance so far while 46% approve.

The Florida poll included responses from 662 likely voters.

