Florida State University unveils new Institute of Politics

Florida State University announced on Thursday the creation of a new Institute of Politics, a non-partisan center that will celebrate American democracy and citizen engagement.

The institute will focus on relevant research and engagement at the state, regional and national levels. It will also host forums and workshops to bring together political experts with students, staff, elected leaders and members of the private sector.

University officials in a statement credited the institute’s creation to the Florida Legislature, who provided $1 million in initial funding during the 2020 Legislative Session.

“A Top 20 university like Florida State must constantly seek new ways to engage with our students and the world,” said FSU President John Thrasher. “We are proud to launch the Institute of Politics, which is yet another example of the university’s growth. We are so appreciative of the confidence placed in us by the governor and the Florida Legislature.”

The institute, which will be housed within the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy, will provide undergraduate students with an opportunity to participate in a fellowship program.

The program will offer them a chance to engage with leading political experts and researchers.

A grand opening event featuring leadership is planned for January. In the meantime, officials said they intend to host various online events with state and national political insiders.

“Florida State University has always supported civil and civic discourse and promoted the ideals of public service to the next generation of leaders,” said FSU College of Social Sciences and Public Policy Dean Tim Chapin. “We are eager to share the high-quality research and public engagement activities of the college and work closely with our talented alumni, both in the Florida political arena and in Washington D.C., to showcase the role of democracy in creating an even stronger state and nation.”

For more information about the Institute of Politics at Florida State University, visit their website.