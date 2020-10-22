Connect with us

Presidential

Democrats moving Barack Obama ad to Florida TV

Headlines Presidential

Face to face: Donald Trump and Joe Biden to meet for final debate
Screen shot from DNC ad.

Presidential

Democrats moving Barack Obama ad to Florida TV

Obama urges Floridians to make a plan to vote and vote early.

on

The Democratic National Committee is moving a Barack Obama ad from digital placement to broadcast television in Florida, showing the former President imploring Floridians to make a plan to vote and to vote early.

The DNC will begin running the 30-second spot on Miami TV and then move it to other Florida markets through the final 12 days before Election Day, according to POLITICO.

The ad has been running on digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Hulu, and YouTube for about a week now in Florida, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

In the 30-second spot “Barack Obama: Profiles in Voting,” the former President ties the voting call to momentum he references from the racial equality protest movement, though he does not explicitly mention it. This is an appeal, however, that clearly reaches out to people frustrated by racial inequality.

“There will always be reasons to think your vote doesn’t matter — that’s not new. What is new is a growing movement for justice, equality and progress on so many issues,” Obama says, while sitting in front of the camera. “This really is a tipping point, and that momentum only continues if we win this election. But it’s gonna be close. It could come down to a handful of voters just like you. So I’m asking you to bring this thing home. Leave no doubt. Vote early.”

The commercial does not mention Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden nor Republican President Donald Trump, nor any other candidates.

The state-specific voter education videos featuring Obama encourages Americans to visit IWillVote.com to learn about their different options to cast their ballot and make their plan to vote.

The website is a project of the DNC and the Biden campaign. They set it up to help voters request and return their ballot by mail. It also provides information about the voting process in their state as they make their plan to vote. There also is a Spanish-language version of the ad at VoyaVotar.com.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    October 22, 2020 at 8:33 am

    For goodness and SANITY vote Democrat up and down ballot!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll shows Joe Biden hitting 50% support in Florida, Donald Trump slipping to 46%.