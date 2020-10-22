Complaint alleges Patricia Sigman sponsored nonexistent FDLCC event

A complaint filed with the Florida Elections Commission claims Patricia Sigman illegally funneled $75,000 in campaign funds to the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

The complaint, filed by Gregory Dielh of Apopka, points to an expenditure made on Sept. 22 through Sigman’s official Senate District 9 campaign account.

The expenditure is marked down as an “event sponsorship,” but Dielh alleges there was no event to sponsor.

“I have personally reviewed all available records and there is no reference to an FDLCC event that Patricia Sigman’s campaign could have sponsored. The expenditure violated section 106.08, Florida Statutes,” he writes.

“Additionally, the expenditure violates section 104.071, FLORIDA Statutes, which prohibits candidate from paying funds to further the advocacy of another candidate. Alternatively, if the contribution was not to further another candidate’s candidacy, the contribution is an earmarked contribution in violation subsection 106.08(6)(a), Florida Statutes. Lastly, the expenditure in question violates section 106.19, Florida Statutes.”

FDLCC is the main fundraising arm the Florida Democratic Party uses to fund state Senate campaigns.

The statute Dielh references, unabridged: “A political party or affiliated party committee may not accept any contribution that has been specifically designated for the partial or exclusive use of a particular candidate. Any contribution so designated must be returned to the contributor and may not be used or expended by or on behalf of the candidate. Funds contributed to an affiliated party committee may not be designated for the partial or exclusive use of a leader as defined in s. 103.092.”

The finance report listing expenditure is Sigman’s most recent. Party affiliated committees such as FDLCC are on a different finance reporting cycle than candidates. Its next report will cover mid-August through October.

Sigman is running against Republican former Rep. Jason Brodeur for the Central Florida seat currently held by Republican Sen. David Simmons, who is term limited.

SD 9, along with SD 39, is one of two seats Democrats believe they can flip in November.

Earlier in the cycle, the district was considered a stretch. However, a recent survey conducted by St. Pete Polls shows Sigman is leading the race by 9 percentage points, 52% to 43%.

As of Oct. 2, Sigman had raised $395,000 in campaign cash and had pulled in another $631,000 through her political committee, United for Change. She had about $108,000 on hand entering October.

Brodeur has far outraised Sigman, with $860,000 raised and $297,000 banked in his campaign account. He also has about $400,000 banked in his political committee, Friends of Jason Brodeur.