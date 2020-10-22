Joe Gruters releases final TV ad for Senate race

Sen. Joe Gruters final message heading into Election Day is simple.

“Joe Gruters gets the job done.”

A 30-second video spot, which Gruters said will be his last before the election, focuses on his accomplishments in office. It started running on cable on Thursday.

“Twenty-two bills in his first two years,” a narrator explains as Sarasota’s skyline rolls by.

Gruters won election in 2018 to serve out the last two years of former Sen. Greg Steube’s term. Steube left to run for Congress, and won his federal seat the same year.

The Gruters ad focuses on his private sector work as well as his public service.

“As a CPA, Joe knows every dollar counts,” the ad states. “That’s why he fought for jobs, grew tourism, opposed tax increases.”

Gruters’ own family, including wife Sydney and their three children, also appear frequently in the ad.

“As a father, he believes education is critical,” the ad states, while showing Gruters leaning over a table to help his son with homework.

“That’s why he fought for funding, $700 million more.”

Those words come as the number “700 million” flashes across the screen in large type. That’s a reference to the increase in total education funding signed in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ budget this year.

“And as a conservative, he’s making sure government works and delivers solutions.”

The ad doesn’t directly reference it, but Gruters serves now as chair of the Republican Party of Florida.

He’s favored to win in Senate District 23 over Democrat Katherine Norman, who is running on an environmental message this year.

The Sarasota Republican in 2018 won with 56.5% of the vote over Democrat Faith Olivia Babis. He raised $311,807 for his reelection campaign through Oct. 2 to Norman’s $8,791. Independent Robert Samuel Kaplan is also on the ballot but has raised no money.

The election will be decided Nov. 3.