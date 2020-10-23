President Trump heads to Florida with new poll showing him in the lead

President Donald Trump is headed to Florida for two events Friday afternoon, and greeting him is a public poll showing that his Sunshine State efforts are paying off.

A likely voter survey released Friday by Rasmussen deviates from the bulk of public polling and shows Trump up over Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump was the choice of 49% of the likely voters surveyed who were asked the following question: “If the 2020 Presidential Elections was held today, would you vote for Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden?”

Biden was the choice of 46%.

The spread improved to 50% to 46% when so-called “leaners” were factored in, the pollster asserts.

The survey shows Trump ahead, but consistent with other surveys, not with those who have already voted.

Trump is at 50% with the 89% of voters in the state who have decided. But 45% of those surveyed have already voted, and the Democrat is up 56% to 39% among that group.

Rasmussen is a bit more favorable to Trump than another Florida poll released Friday, and a poll released a few days before that.

A fresh St. Pete Polls survey commissioned by Florida Politics shows Biden with a nearly 20-point lead among voters who have voted. Overall, Biden is up +2 in a poll predicated on a Republican +1 turnout model and targeting “shy” Trump voters.

A survey released Tuesday from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows the Florida race as essentially a dead heat.

Biden, who was up six points in the previous UNF PORL poll (conducted after the first presidential debate), clings to just a one point advantage, 48% to 47%.

President Trump has two Florida stops slated.

The President will address ralliers in the Villages at 4:30. Doors open three hours prior to the event at The Villages Polo Club.

Trump moves on to Pensacola from there, with a 7PM event at the ST Engineering hangar at the Pensacola International Airport.

Campaign manager Bill Stepien touted the “two stops” in a Friday call with media.

“Tomorrow he wakes up in Palm Beach,” Stepien said.

The President and First Family have flooded local markets, and are “dominating local coverage every time they are in [a] state.”

Stepien mentioned polling generally going the President’s way, with “public polls catching up with our internal numbers.”