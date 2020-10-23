Connect with us

Headlines

Wilton Simpson raised $390K in committee cash last week

Headlines Tampa Bay

Civil, voting rights groups caution police presence at Pinellas County polling places

Headlines

Wilton Simpson raised $390K in committee cash last week

Simpson’s committees have more than $3 million banked.

on

Incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson raised more than $390,000 through his political committee last week, new finance reports show.

The $390,350 haul came in across 10 checks, including a pair of $100,000 contributions from political committees linked to the Associated Industries of Florida — Florida Prosperity Fund and The Voice of Florida Business.

The Trilby Republican’s committee, Jobs for Florida, also received $50,000 contributions from political committees Floridians for Economic Advancement, Liberate Florida and Direct Action Fund.

The new finance report is Jobs for Florida’s biggest since January shows — and the funds reported all landed over the course of a week rather than a month.

Simpson’s committee also spent $201,500 during the Oct. 10-16 reporting period, though the money mostly flowed to Simpson’s other political committees, Future Florida and Florida Green PAC.

Outside of the transfers, those committees did not report any income for the week.

Jobs for Florida finished the reporting period with $1.16 million on hand. It has raised just shy of $16.5 million since Simpson established it seven years ago.

Meanwhile, Future Florida and Florida Green PAC had a combined $2.2 million on hand.

Republicans hold a 23-17 advantage in the state Senate and only two districts — SD 9 and SD 39 — are viewed as potential pickups for Florida Democrats. Even if they were to pick up both seats, Simpson would take over as Senate President following the election.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s rallies in Florida this Friday