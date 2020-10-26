Last Call for 10.26.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

MAIL IT IN: Tuesday is the U.S. Postal Service’s recommended deadline for voters to mail ballots to ensure they arrive on time. As of Monday, the state Division of Elections reported 2.18 million mail ballots had been delivered but have not yet returned.

Black men are voting in record numbers, and many of them are voting for the first time in their life.

According to a new analysis from Singleton Consulting, first-time voters had cast 592,775 ballots as of Oct. 23, and Black men accounted for 35,863 of those votes, outpacing Black women by a couple of thousand votes.

Nearly three-quarters of those votes come from voters over 30, and 60% from Black men over 40. But the new voters tell only part of the story — Black men who have voted in the past are also turning out at record rates.

Compared to 2016, turnout among Black men over 65 is up 9%, and it’s up 3% for Black men aged 50-64. Among the same age groups, turnout is up 8% and 3% from two years ago.

Overall, 588,753 Black Floridians have voted, including 237,917 Black men.

Phillip Singleton of Singleton Consulting said the data didn’t make sense to him at first — why would Black men skip voting for Barack Obama twice but show up for Joe Biden now?

But it’s been a trend among celebrities as well — Shaquille O’Neal, 48, and Snoop Dogg, 49, are voting for the first time this year. And the trend appears to cross state lines. Singleton said he sees similar bumps in Georgia, North Carolina and Maryland.

He’s calling it the “George Floyd Effect,” referring to the Black man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer five months ago, sparking a wave of protests against police brutality and racial inequality across the country.

“Black men are voting Trump out of office, like no President in American history,” he said. “Even if they’ve been absent as fathers, they’ve witnessed their sons and daughters get killed on their timelines, and they’ve had enough.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 771,989 FL residents (+3,336 since Sunday)

— 10,024 Non-FL residents (+41 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 6,855 Travel related

— 290,686 Contact with a confirmed case

— 7,487 Both

— 466,961 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 48,281 in FL

Deaths:

— 16,652 in FL

Voters are Voting

Total ballots cast: 6,018,430

Voted by mail: 3,805,775

— Democrats: 1,788,278

— Republicans: 1,179,541

— NPA/Other: 837,956

Voted early: 2,212,655

— Democrats: 766,794

— Republicans: 1,020,877

— NPA/Other: 424,984

