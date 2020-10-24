Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Mike Bloomberg-funded ad encourages Florida voters to cancel out Donald Trump's vote with their own

2020 Headlines

Campaign finance drama continues in CD 15 with transparency questions about Scott Franklin donors

Headlines

Mike Bloomberg-funded ad encourages Florida voters to cancel out Donald Trump’s vote with their own

The ad hits the same day Donald Trump cast his vote in West Palm Beach.

on

Democrats say the best way to greet Donald Trump voting early in Florida is with thousands of votes against him.

The President, on Saturday, visited a library in West Palm Beach to vote for himself. It gives the incumbent President the rare chance to vote in a swing state, a decidedly more meaningful move than a ballot cast in deep blue New York City.

But a new ad released by Independence USA PAC, a political effort fueled by billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s $100-million commitment to ensure Democrats win Florida, suggests Florida voters counterstrike with the power of their own vote.

“President Trump is voting in Florida, but your vote can cancel his out,” a narrator explains.

The ad, shared in advance with Florida Politics, will begin airing on MSNBC in Florida Saturday.

It shows a montage of voters employing the power of democracy.

Some stand at traditional precincts, carrying paper ballots to on-site scanners to have them tabulated right after in-person voting. A Black man wearing a protective mask lifts up his hand as the camera zooms in on an “I voted” sticker.”

Another shows a woman, wearing a face mask and gloves, proudly holding an envelope containing her vote-by mail ballot.

The advertisement shows stills of a masked Joe Biden bumping elbows with foundry workers.

The narrator makes an explicit appeal and call to action to Florida voters.

“Make your voice heard,” he says. “Vote now for Joe Biden.”

The ad comes at a time when Democrats continue to outperform Republicans in turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 election. As of mid-day Saturday, 1,682,577 Democrats in Florida had voted by mail compared to 1,100,095 Republicans.

But when in comes to voting early in person, the method Trump himself employed, Republicans hold the edge with 803,667 casting ballots that way so far compared to 608,093 Democrats.

The progressive PAC ad strikes Florida 10 days out from the election. Florida, the largest swing state with 29 electoral votes at play, appears to be a must-win state for Trump to secure a second term.

The organization has ads running everyday in all 10 Florida media markets geared toward both persuasion and mobilization.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about Mike Pence’s planned rallies in Lakeland and Tallahassee