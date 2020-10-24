President Trump wraps Florida swing with ‘very secure’ early vote

President Donald Trump joined the legions of early voters in Florida Saturday, casting his ballot in person in West Palm Beach.
“It was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in your ballot. Everything was perfect. Very strict,” Trump said.
The President, when asked for whom he voted, said to laughter “I voted for a guy named Trump.”
“I hear we’re doing very well in Florida and everywhere else,” Trump said.
However, Democrats have dominated both vote by mail and early voting in the state thus far, casting doubt on that claim.
The President, who spent Friday holding raucous, 2016-styled rallies in The Villages and in Pensacola, has drilled down on Florida, which clearly has come to represent an actual home base for a President effectively exiled from Manhattan.
The Friday afternoon rally in The Villages, yet another play to pivotal Central Florida, included the President musing about perhaps selling Mar-A-Lago and moving to the sprawling retirement community.
“I’ll tell you what. I’ll sell Mar-a-Lago and move to The Villages. Not a bad idea,” he quipped.
The Pensacola rally Friday evening was similarly a homey affair, highlighted by yet another illustration of the unique bond between the President and the state’s “great Governor,” Ron DeSantis.
“Did he say a few words? We don’t want to hear from him again, do we,” Trump joked, continuing a repartee with DeSantis that has become a leit motif of these events.
Trump has joked that DeSantis would be “fired” if he lost Florida, and next month’s election results will reveal whether there’s anything to that. But for now, the President is betting his Florida homestead pays off at the ballot box.
Polling released in the last week shows the race as too close to call. A survey from the University of North Florida shows Biden +1 and a survey from St. Pete Polls has Biden +2.
If there are real worries for the President, it’s in drastic underperformance in battleground regions of the state that leaned to him in 2016 but aren’t buying in, according to surveys.
Several St. Pete Polls surveys released Monday tell the tale.
For example, Trump is down 11 points in Florida House District 60 in Tampa, a district he carried in 2016 by less than one point.
In House District 69 in Pinellas County Trump is down nearly 15 points. He won that district four years ago by three points.
A poll earlier this month also showed Trump down more than 13 points in Pinellas County as a whole, which he won four years ago by just more than 1%.
S.B. ANTHONY
October 24, 2020 at 10:43 am
“It was a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in your ballot. Everything was perfect. Very strict,” he said as he ripped off his mask in the polling place to spew the same old crap. Loser! Strongly Sad!
Sonja Fitch
October 24, 2020 at 10:44 am
Betcha you Trump doesn’t know he is in a Library! Duh wow who gonna read books! Not me. I knows everything! ask me! Trump is the closest idiot I have seen “that loves him some nazi! Vote Democrat up and down ballot!
Frankie M.
October 24, 2020 at 12:13 pm
A few weeks ago he was saying how secure mail in voting was in Florida. Didn’t he send in absentee ballots in past elections? Like most of his arguments they don’t hold water when you look closer.
I see ads on tv talking about how all the rich white people in their gated communities are gonna be raped and pillaged by the black hordes under Biden. Then I get text messages telling me how Sleepy Joe was too tough on crime in the past?? Which is it…too tough or too soft?? Maybe Sleepy Joe should run as the law & order candidate. Granted these ads are targeted at mostly traditional Democrat voters to keep them home but when you try to have it both ways people see thru it & know you’re full of shite. Granted
Frankie M.
October 24, 2020 at 12:18 pm
How dare you mock our fearless leader? I’ll have you know Trump has the best words. Plus he’s a big fan of picture books as his staff can attest to! Look he’s even standing in front of the “alternative facts” section aka the fiction section.