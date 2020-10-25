Jason Brodeur, Patricia Sigman spend huge for SD 9 homestretch

Republican Senate Candidate Jason Brodeur‘s operations dropped more than $400,000 and his Senate District 9 opponent Democrat Patricia Sigman‘s more than $300,000 in campaign spending for the closing weeks.

Brodeur still has plenty more to spend: $450,000 in his campaign and independent committee combined, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. So more big spending likely will show up in the next round of reports, particularly for his official campaign.

Sigman has reached the point of nearly raising money as she spends. Yet she is raising money fast, at least $280,000 since Oct. 3.

A recent poll has her leading the highly-contested battle.

Their big pushes now are inundating voters with mailers and TV commercials in the open-seat district, which covers Seminole County and parts of southern Volusia County.

Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 24, Brodeur’s independent committee Friends of Jason Brodeur has spent more than $394,000, most of that funneled through the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is running most of the advertising on his behalf. His official campaign spent just $35,000 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16, which is the most recent period covered in campaign finance reports posted by the Florida Division of Elections.

He has plenty left, especially in his official campaign fund. On Oct. 16, that account still had another $356,000, after collecting $95,000 in new donations during the previous two-week period. Friends of Jason Brodeur had about $93,000 left on Oct. 24, after collecting $122,000 in new donations between Oct. 3 and Oct. 24.

Sigman’s independent committee United For Change spent $258,000 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 24, most of that going to the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is running most of the advertising on her behalf. Her official campaign spent $51,000 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16.

Neither of the party campaign funds driving the SD 9 advertising for Brodeur and Sigman has had to report their activity since mid-August, so their spending is shrouded. Latest reports showed them spending big in the SD 9 contest.

Sigman’s election funds are raking it in lately. United For Change reported receiving $220,000 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 24. Her official campaign picked up $59,000 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16.

The contributions totals do not include the in-kind contributions being provided by the state parties. The Republican Party of Florida provided another $20,000 in research and staff work for Brodeur in early October. The Florida Democratic Party put $33,000 of staff and research into Sigman’s campaign.

Friends of Jason Brodeur picked up $25,000 from the Associated Industries of Florida, $20,000 from The Florida Justice Reform Committee, $7,000 from the Central Florida Citizens for Justice committee, and $5,000 each from FTBA Transport, and Milenna Management Group.

His official campaign took in 84 maximum-donation $1,000 checks, mostly from businesses and PACs, out of 122 total contributions.

United for Change benefited from $63,500 from EMILY’s List, $25,000 from Gladys Cofrin of Newberry, $20,000 from Peter Leach and Associates of Tampa, $20,000 from Bickley Wilson of Maitland, $10,000 apiece from Shelley Rubin of New York, Jill Baufman of New York, and Susan Hunter of Vero Beach, and $5,000 each from Richard Slawson of Palm Beach Gardens, Amy Conlee of Atlanta, Lewis Eidson of Coral Gables, Swope Rodante LLC of Tampa, and the Florida AFL-CIO.

Her official campaign picked up 38 $1,000 checks and a total of 331 contributions between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16.