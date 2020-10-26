Rick Scott says tourists won’t come back to Florida until virus is in check

U.S. Senator Rick Scott returned to the Fox Business Network Monday morning again calling for people in Florida to take the coronavirus seriously.
Until the virus is beaten, the Senator said in the 11 a.m. hour of “Varney and Company,” the economy can’t fully recover because tourism can’t come back.
The comments come as cases are on the upward swing in Florida and nationwide. On Monday, nearly 3,400 more cases were registered in Florida, with 20 more confirmed deaths from the pandemic, which has taken 16,449 lives.
“I think it’s clear we all have to take this seriously,” Scott told host Stuart Varney. “We haven’t beaten it.”
“In Florida,” the Senator added, “we are going to figure out how to get this economy going again.”
That process, Scott assured, must proceed “very cautiously,” to “keep people safe.”
Former Governor Scott and current Gov. Ron DeSantis have not collaborated particularly fluidly since DeSantis took over in January 2019, so details were scant.
But Scott did offer a warning.
If people don’t control the virus, the economy, even though it is “coming back” now with a white-hot single-family home sector, will hit a ceiling.
“We still need a lot more tourists,” Scott said. “We’ve got to get this economy open, a vaccine out, tests out, so we can get tourists back,” Scott said.
Despite the repeated forays this summer and fall into Florida by the President and surrogates alike, Florida’s Junior Senator hasn’t been at the rallies, instead focusing on fundraising to save the Republican Senate.
Trump, according to reports, is lukewarm on some of the Senators whose careers hang in the balance like his next week.
Asked about the President’s maskless rallies in the state, Scott deferred comment, instead pivoting to the positive.
“I think what the White House has been really helpful on getting more tests out there,” Scott said, before offering words that may not necessarily resonate with the anti-mask, virus-skeptic base.
“I do wish everybody would wear a mask and socially distance,” Scott said, remarks consistent with his posture throughout the coronavirus crisis.
S B ANTHONY
October 26, 2020 at 12:12 pm
Not only will smart tourists not come to Florida until Covid-19 is under control, Floridians are leaving Florida! Good job, Guv!
When Scott backs away from trumpy, you know the rats are leaving the sinking ship.
But, I hear the band is still playing.
Tom
October 26, 2020 at 12:22 pm
I have to agree with S B Anthony. First thing that came to mine was, What? Rick Scott is showing some spine? Contradicting Trump’s anti-mask rants? Then it occurred to me, as S B points out, looks like a sinking ship isn’t Rick Scott’s idea of a nice cruise.
NO MORE REPUBLICANS!
October 26, 2020 at 12:25 pm
The ‘Chromedomed Scammer’ is a regular friggin’ genius, ain’t he?
If God really corrects His worst mistakes, Trump will lose in a Blue Tsunami next week – the same will happen to DeSycophantis in 2022 – and Chromedome in 2024!
Harriet N BRINKER
October 26, 2020 at 1:14 pm
Living in Marion County, Florida since 2006 lately I have never seen so many cars lined up on our streets and avenues than anytime in the past. I don’t know but I see in the shopping centers places to park are now hard to find no matter time of day or night. I see many more out of State licenses and people spending money like no tomorrow. Standing room in restaurants for sure. No problem in my county for sure. Moving to Florida has many pluses that California and New York don’t have. Sunshine. No state tax. Home Stead savings for Senior property owners and many more life styles not offered else where. Don’t like it here feel free to move on else where.
Ocean Joe
October 26, 2020 at 1:59 pm
Harriet, I’m not a fan of cars lined up on our streets or crowded shopping centers. That is what your party in large part brought to Florida. I was lucky enough to grow up on a dirt road and hope to find that quality of life again. Now if you like stripping protections from Florida’s wild green forests and swamps and all the animals that live there (and yes most of your drinking water) and paving over the aquifer to prevent rains from recharging it because you want to cram the state full of Yankees, go ahead and keep voting for folks like Rick Scott. I bet if you had to turn your air conditioner off you wouldn’t last a week.